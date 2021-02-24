Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

James Harden, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson named as All-Star reserves

Watch live coverage of the 2021 NBA All Star game on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday March 7; Teams captained by LA Lakers' LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant

Wednesday 24 February 2021 07:03, UK

AP - Los Angeles Lakers&#39; LeBron James, rear, and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6
Image: Anthony Davis will link-up with Lakers teammate and All-Star captain LeBron James after being named among 14 reserves for next Sunday's game

All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant won't have to look hard to find familiar faces when they build their teams for the March 7 showcase.

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers were among the 14 reserves for the exhibition contest announced by the league on Tuesday night.

Harden joined Durant on the Nets via trade in January, while Davis and James combined to win a championship with the Lakers last season.

NBA Fantasy

NBA Fantasy

Play the NBA Fantasy game and go up against the Sky Sports Heat Check crew - or create a league of your own

Other standouts selected as reserves by NBA coaches include Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (29.8 points per game entering Tuesday), New Orleans Pelicans phenom Zion Williamson (25.1 PPG), and the duo of Donovan Mitchell (24.5 PPG) and Rudy Gobert (13.5 rebounds per game) representing the NBA-best Utah Jazz.

1:00
Check out Anthony Davis' best plays that lead him to be a 2021 NBA All-Star Starter.

Williamson will be playing in his first All-Star Game, along with Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks who have also earned their first nod.

Trending

At the other end of the scale, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns received his 11th All-Star berth and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers his seventh.

The All-Star Game will be played on March 7 in Atlanta with James and Durant selecting their rosters on March 4, choosing from the pool of starters for each conference before dipping into the reserves.

Also See:

1:00
Check out James Harden's best plays that lead him to be a 2021 NBA All-Star Starter.
Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Joining James as starters from the West are frontcourt players Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers. The backcourt starters are Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Kyrie Irving of the Nets are the starting guards from the East. Joining Durant in the frontcourt are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Joel Embiid of the 76ers.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers and his staff will lead Team Durant, and Jazz coach Quin Snyder and his staff will oversee Team LeBron.

Reserves in full for each league are as follows:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (1st appearance)

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets (9th)

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (1st)

1:04
Check out Zach LaVine's best plays that lead him to be a 2021 NBA All-Star Starter.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (1st)

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers (3rd)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (2nd)

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic (2nd)

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers (8th)

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers (7th)

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (2nd)

1:00
Check out Zion Williamson's best plays that lead him to be a 2021 NBA All-Star Starter.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (6th)

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (2nd)

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns (11th)

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (1st)

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports