NBA All-Star Game: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley named as replacement for Devin Booker

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley has been added to the Team Durant roster for the NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Phoenix Suns standout Devin Booker.

Conley, 33, joins Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as the NBA-leading Jazz's third representative at the game.

The Brooklyn Nets also have three All-Stars - James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, though Durant won't play due to injury.

Booker, who was named an All-Star reserve as a replacement for Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, has a sprained left knee, according to the NBA.

5:20 Captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant pick their starters for the 2021 All-Star game

Conley, who is in his second year with the Jazz after 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, will also take Booker's spot in Sunday's three-point contest.

He is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting a strong 42.2 per cent from three-point range. The Jazz have the best record in the NBA at 27-9.

TEAM LEBRON

Starters: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Reserves: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

7:59 Captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant pick their reserves for the 2021 All-Star game

TEAM DURANT

Starters: Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Reserves: James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Mike Conley (Utah Jazz), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

