Elgin Baylor: Los Angeles Lakers icon and 11-time NBA All-Star dies at 86

Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers legend and 11-time NBA All-Star, died on Monday of natural causes. He was 86.

"Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend," Elaine said in the statement.

"And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy."

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

An 11-time NBA All-Star, Baylor is considered one of basketball's greatest ever players, averaging a double-double for his career with 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

His scoring average is the third-highest in NBA history behind Michael Jordan (30.12) and Wilt Chamberlain (30.07). Baylor is also the Lakers' all-time leader in rebounds (11,463) and ranks fourth in points (23,149).

One of the greatest players to ever come out of Washington, D.C.



While he never won a title, Baylor made eight NBA Finals appearances - losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games on three separate occasions.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as the superstar of his era, adding that his many accolades speak to that.

"He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles," she said in a statement.

"But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a US Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass.

"He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of Staples Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy.

"On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I'd like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family."

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game on December 11, 1960, against New York.