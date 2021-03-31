Heatcheck podcast - Have the Brooklyn Nets gone too far?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up all the latest news and storylines from around the NBA.

It's a full house this week on Heatcheck and Jaydee tips off proceedings by rounding up the latest news, including the announcement that the NBA's Basketball Africa League is to open its inaugural, 14-day season on May 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The NBA's Basketball Africa League will finally begin on May 16th, over a year on from it's original expected start 🏀@OvieSoko shares his excitement about the new opportunity for African talent 🌍 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 30, 2021

In Hot or Not the team break down Draymond's Green rather inflammatory claim that he's the greatest defender in the history of the league, leading to a long pause from BJ Armstrong - a man who has played alongside (and won titles with) Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen no less.

4:00 BJ Armstrong laughed at the idea of Draymond Green being the greatest defender ever, citing Hakeem Olajuwon and Bill Russell us two of the best defenders in the game

There's discussion on whether the Brooklyn Nets have gone too far in building their super-team after bringing in LaMarcus Aldridge, another former All-Star buyout addition after Blake Griffin.

4:10 Mo Mooncey shares his thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets following their buy-out acquisitions of Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge

Then things get heated as Mo and Ovie go back and forth over Andre Drummond's addition to the Lakers roster after the center was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mo would still rather have Dwight Howard in Los Angeles, but Ovie isn't having it, arguing that Drummond's elite rebounding, size and athleticism, not to mention the fact that he is still very much in his prime, will help the Lakers push for another championship better than an ageing Howard.

4:20 BJ Armstrong questions where Andre Drummond will play in a fully fit Lakers side

To wrap up, the guys preview the Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls, our #NBASundays game, which you can watch at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena and for free on Sky Sports YouTube here.