NBA round-up: Gary Trent Jr's buzzer-beater leads Toronto Raptors to dramatic win over Washington Wizards

Gary Trent Jr. drilled a buzzer-beater from deep to lead the Toronto Raptors to a thrilling victory over the Washington Wizards in just his sixth game with the team on Monday night.

Washington Wizards 101-103 Toronto Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. drained a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Raptors to a 103-101 victory over the Wizards.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half and rookie Malachi Flynn joined Trent with 16 points for Toronto, who overcame a 19-point deficit. The Raptors also have won nine straight regular-season meetings against the Wizards.

Washington's Russell Westbrook collected 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to record his NBA-best 19th triple double and ninth in his last 13 games. Westbrook answered a 0-for-8 performance from the floor in the fourth quarter by sinking a 3-pointer to give the Wizards a 101-100 lead with 41.2 seconds remaining. The slim advantage held up until Trent made his shot from straight away.

Garrison Matthews scored all 17 of his points in the first half and Davis Bertans also finished with 17 points. Each player had five 3-pointers for Washington, who made 12 as of team after converting 10 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc in its previous two games combined.

🚨 TRENT. JR. CALLS. GAME. 🚨



In his 6th game with the @Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. pushes the ball up as time winds down and hits the #TissotBuzzerBeater from distance! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/CE9pmjbQOa — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2021

Alex Len had 13 points and Deni Avdija added 12 as the Wizards attempted to overcome the absences of NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal (hip contusion) and Rui Hachimura (shoulder).

Bertans sank a pair of 3-pointers as Washington scored 13 of the first 17 points of the third quarter to push its lead to 74-55. Toronto answered with a 15-4 run to trim its deficit to eight, with Chris Boucher scoring seven of his team's points.

The Wizards claimed an 88-77 lead before the Raptors scored 19 of the next 21 points to take a six-point lead with 5:59 to play in the fourth quarter. OG Anunoby made a 3-pointer, a dunk and a mid-range jumper in that surge while Aron Baynes had a 3-pointer, a layup and a free throw.

New York Knicks 112-114 Brooklyn Nets

Games with 15+ assists since the three-point era (1980):



6 — Nikola Jokic

0 — Every other center combined pic.twitter.com/LsIctFoeMk — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 5, 2021

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, including a critical 3-pointer in the final minute, and Jeff Green made a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds left to seal the Brooklyn Nets' 114-112 comeback win over the New York Knicks.

The Nets, playing the second leg of a back-to-back, carried over some of the struggles from their 115-107 loss Sunday in Chicago. Brooklyn fell behind by 10 points at halftime, and lost James Harden after just four minutes due to hamstring tightness.

New York extended their lead to as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but a 10-2 run to close the period gave the Nets a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Brooklyn pulled ahead 112-107 with a minute left when Irving hit a step-back 3-pointer, his second 3-pointer of the quarter and fifth of the game.

The Knicks rallied with five quick points, including a game-tying 3-pointer from Alec Burks with 26.1 seconds left. On Brooklyn's ensuing possession, the Knicks double-teamed Irving in the corner, forcing the ball into Joe Harris' hands.

Kyrie Irving.



📼 40-piece and a W 📼 pic.twitter.com/ltX0FWnXd6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2021

Harris missed a short contested jumper, but Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's offensive rebound set up the deciding foul shots.

Jeff Green finished with 23 points for the Nets, Harris scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, and Alize Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Julius Randle recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for the Knicks, while R.J. Barrett shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range en route to a team-high 22 points for New York. Reggie Bullock had 21 points after making 5-of-10 from deep.

Utah Jazz 103-111 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-103 victory over the Utah Jazz, who saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end.

Doncic shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range to help the Mavericks pull away for their fifth straight victory. Dorian Finney-Smith added 23 points and Jalen Brunson chipped in 20 off the bench. Josh Richardson added 17 - while making all five of his shots from 3-point range - and Tim Hardway, Jr. scored 16 points.

Dallas was buoyed from a combined 23 made 3-pointers from its top five scorers. It was the most made 3-pointers Utah allowed in a single game in franchise history.

Mike Conley scored 28 points and went 6 of 10 from 3-point range to lead Utah. Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 apiece, although Mitchell missed 17 of 23 shots from the field. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Peep Luka’s stat line 🤯🪄 pic.twitter.com/KvgjgAAOow — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 6, 2021

Dallas seized control with a 50-42 lead at the half after Utah has shot just four of 23 from deep over the first two quarters in their bid to erase an early deficit.

The Jazz's shooting struggles continued into the third before they managed to cut the lead to 63-58 on a pair of baskets from Bogdanovic. Dallas answered with a 16-5 run to extend its lead to 79-63, fueled by Hardaway Jr.'s three baskets to and three-point play.

Phoenix Suns 133-130 Houston Rockets

Devin Booker scored a game-high 36 points, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul recorded double-doubles and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 133-130 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Booker sank four free throws in the final 37.8 seconds left and picked off a Jae'Sean Tate pass at the final buzzer to seal the win. Booker finished 6 of 8 from 3-point range, 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and six assists to his sparkling ledger.

Ayton (27 points, 11 rebounds) and Paul (19 points, 11 assists) were part of the Suns' dynamic offensive performance that included an 18-of-37 effort on 3-point tries. Mikal Bridges went 4 of 6 from deep and scored 20 points while

Paul and Cameron Johnson (12 points) drilled three treys each. Despite the Suns' exceptional shooting, the Rockets hung close until the end.

☀️ 36 PTS for @DevinBook.

18 in the 4th quarter.



☀️ 27 PTS for @DeandreAyton.

11 boards, 2 blocks.



☀️ 6 straight for the @Suns.

27-6 in last 33 games. pic.twitter.com/2KZ1eiQXdW — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2021

Houston erased what was a 15-point deficit by bridging the final two periods with a 13-0 run, with successive 3-pointers from D.J. Augustin, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Tate pulling the Rockets even at 101-101. After Bridges' dunk with 64 seconds left lifted Phoenix to a nine-point lead, Tate and Kelly Olynyk converted from deep to cut the deficit to 129-126 and set the stage for a tense final minute.

Christian Wood led the Rockets with 23 points while Olynyk added 21. Kevin Porter Jr. flirted with a triple-double (20 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) while three Rockets reached double figures off the bench: Sterling Brown (16 points), Martin (13) and Augustin (11).

Cleveland Cavaliers 125-101 San Antonio Spurs

Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points and Collin Sexton added 22 as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 125-101 win over the sputtering San Antonio Spurs to snap a five-game losing streak in a definitive fashion.

Cleveland came into the contest averaging just 90.8 points per outing over its five-game losing skid and only 102.7 ppg for the season, the worst in the NBA.

The Cavaliers exceeded those figures late in the third quarter and in the first minute of the fourth, respectively, and then built their advantage to as many as 32 points down the stretch.

Isaiah Hartenstein added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland, with Taurean Prince hitting for 14 points and Isaac Okoro scoring 11. The 125 points tied the Cavaliers' most points in a regulation game this season.

59 PT + 12 AST = CAVS WIN pic.twitter.com/QivBtJuyxp — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 6, 2021

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points while Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Rudy Gay added 13 points apiece. Johnson also had 10 rebounds for San Antonio. The game was the finale of a franchise-high nine-game homestand for the Spurs. San Antonio went 2-7 on the disastrous home stint and has lost three straight contests.

The Cavaliers led 57-47 at the break behind 17 points from Garland, 11 from Hartenstein and 10 from Prince before putting the game on ice with a dominant third period that saw them expand their lead to 21 points and earning a 100-80 advantage heading into the final period.

Sacramento Kings 106-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell finished with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists in his return to Minnesota's lineup, helping the Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 116-106.

Russell came off the bench and played 24 minutes in his first game back after missing 26 contests due to left knee surgery he underwent in February. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota pull away.

The game, which was tied 14 times and included eight lead changes, was even at 55 at the half and at 82 after three quarters.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with game highs of 31 points and nine assists, but he couldn't prevent his team from taking its fourth consecutive defeat.

After the Kings pulled within four points with 2:30 left, Karl-Anthony Towns put the finishing touches on the victory with five consecutive Minnesota points, including a 3-pointer with 1:44 to go.

Towns finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while teammate Anthony Edwards totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Juancho Hernangomez had 17 points and nine rebounds and Naz Reid added 10 points as the Timberwolves' bench outscored Sacramento's reserves 60-16.

Harrison Barnes finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Sacramento while Buddy Hield had 18 points and seven rebounds. Richaun Holmes added 11 points and six rebounds.

Detroit Pistons 132-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

Jerami Grant scored 21 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 132-108 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder, who have now lost three in a row and six of their last seven.

Detroit had seven players score in double figures, with Josh Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya contributing 14 each. The Pistons shot 51.6 percent from the floor while hitting a season-high 49 field goals.

The Thunder were led by 19 points from Aleksej Pokusevski. The rookie was the only Oklahoma City player with more than one 3-pointer as the team shot a season-worst 18.5 percent from behind the arc (5 of 27).

Detroit jumped out to a 26-8 lead in the first seven minutes before former Oklahoma City man Hamidou Diallo and Grant came in to boost a 17-0 run.

The Thunder cut the deficit to seven early in the second half but quickly fell behind by 15, and the Pistons' advantage never dipped below nine the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City's Kenrich Williams left the game with a left ankle sprain early in the fourth quarter and did not return.