Nikola Jokic lifts Denver Nuggets past Memphis Grizzlies in double overtime

Nikola Jokic dropped 47 points to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Memphis Grizzlies in a thrilling double overtime win, while the Utah Jazz flexed their muscles at the top of the West by easing to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies 137-139 Denver Nuggets (2OT)

2:07 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Denver Nuggets in Week 18 of the NBA

Nikola Jokic had 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28, and the Nuggets rallied to beat the Grizzlies 139-137 in double overtime.

Michael Porter Jr scored 21 points, JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap had 12 each off the bench and PJ Dozier added 10 for Denver.

Ja Morant finished with 36 points and 12 assists, Grayson Allen scored 24 and Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis. De'Anthony Melton came off the bench to score 25 points after missing the last eight games, Kyle Anderson had 11 points and John Konchar 10 for the Grizzlies.

The Nuggets scored the first four points of the second overtime, but a three-pointer by Morant gave the Grizzlies the lead. Porter tied it from deep and the teams traded baskets before Jokic drained a three-pointer to put Denver ahead 137-134 with 41.1 seconds left. Allen then missed a three-pointer as Dozier made two free throws with 9.4 seconds remaining to ice it.

Jokic's layup to open overtime gave Denver their first lead since the first quarter, but Morant scored the next seven points to put Memphis ahead 125-120. Barton's three-pointer with 12 seconds left sent it to a second overtime.

Utah Jazz 111-97 Los Angeles Lakers

2:00 Highlights of the Utah Jazz against the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 18 of the NBA

With frontline players Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors and Mike Conley Jr back in the lineup, the Jazz made quick work of the Lakers in the second straight match-up between the teams, prevailing 111-97.

The Jazz never trailed, seizing control early and leading by as many as 25 points in the second half to show why they are the leaders of the Western Conference.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points off the bench. Joe Ingles finished with 21 points, Bojan Bogdanovic totaled 19 points, and Gobert finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Conley posted 14 points and 10 assists while team-mate Royce O'Neale added 13 points and nine rebounds. All five starters finished in double figures for Utah.

Talen Horton-Tucker topped the Lakers with a career-high 24 points. Kyle Kuzma totaled 17 points while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schroder added 15 points apiece.

Los Angeles did receive some good news on the injury front as coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James is now able to do light work on the court having been out since March 20, while Anthony Davis, recently cleared to return to full on-court activity, closing in on his return, but just needs to work on conditioning.

Phoenix Suns 128-127 Milwaukee Bucks (OT)

2:19 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 18 of the NBA

Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Suns to a 128-127 win over the Bucks.

After Phoenix's Mikal Bridges and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton exchanged three-pointers in the final 30 seconds of OT to force a 127-127 tie, Booker dribbled around the perimeter looking to get free for a final shot. His off-balance attempt under duress drew a foul call on PJ Tucker to set up the game-winning free throw on his first of two shots at the line.

Four Suns players scored at least 20 points, led by Booker with 24. The star guard added seven points and seven rebounds. Phoenix's Chris Paul produced 22 points and 13 assists, Bridges scored 21, and Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Four of Ayton's points came during a crucial, 12-2 run in the late fourth quarter that turned the Suns' 109-102 deficit into a 114-111 lead.

Ayton also came through on a few defensive stands in the fourth quarter, denying Giannis Antetokounmpo clean looks at the basket.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 33 points, his highest output in three games back from a six-game absence caused by a knee injury. However, he played less than a minute in overtime. Middleton finished with 26 points, including five in the final 1:18 of regulation, and Jrue Holiday added 25 points and eight assists for Milwaukee.

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-119 Washington Wizards

2:15 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Washington Wizards in Week 18 of the NBA

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double to carry the Washington Wizards to a 119-107 home win, their season-best fifth in a row, over the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have now lost 11 straight games.

Westbrook had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists for his 26th triple-double of the season and his eighth in nine games. He is now nine behind Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181 career triple-doubles.

Washington got to the free-throw line 23 times in the first half but hit just 13 of those. The Wizards led by 11 early in the fourth, but Oklahoma City kept coming with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to two with nine minutes remaining.

Two quick hook shots from Robin Lopez helped give the Wizards some breathing room and then Beal and Bertans stretched the lead once again to give Washington their seventh win in eight games.

Bertans hit six three-pointers to score 21 points off the bench for the Wizards, while Lopez had 17 as Washington had 55 points from its bench.

The Wizards outscored Oklahoma City 19-4 off turnovers. Darius Bazley had a career-high 26 points to lead the Thunder.

Golden State Warriors 107-96 Philadelphia 76ers

2:00 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors against the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 18 of the NBA

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 49 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry drained 10 three-pointers on his way to recording his NBA-best eighth 40-point performance of the season. It also marked Curry's 11th straight game of at least 30 points.

The Western Conference Player of the Week initially received a spirited challenge from a familiar foe: his younger brother. Philadelphia's Seth Curry scored all 15 of his points in the first half, while team-mate Joel Embiid finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins collected 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Kevon Looney notched 15 rebounds. Golden State has have won five of their last six games.

Matisse Thybulle scored 13 points off the bench and Danny Green made four three-pointers for the 76ers, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Embiid made a pair of free throws to give Philadelphia a 92-91 lead before Stephen Curry made two of his own to ignite a 10-0 run for Golden State, who had entered the fourth up 75-70. He sandwiched three-pointers around Wiggins' basket and answered Shake Milton's three-pointer with another one, later tacking on three more free throws to cap his scoring.

Houston Rockets 91-113 Miami Heat

1:53 Highlights of the Houston Rockets against the Miami Heat in Week 18 of the NBA

Kendrick Nunn had a season-high 30 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds, leading the short-handed Miami Heat to a 113-91 win over the Houston Rockets.

Miami, who won their second straight game, were without perhaps their four most talented players: Jimmy Butler (ankle injury); Bam Adebayo (knee); Victor Oladipo (knee); and Tyler Herro (foot), all of whom have combined to average 67 points per game this season.

Nonetheless, the Heat still had enough firepower without them, as Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic added 19 points each.

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter had 18 points each to lead Houston. John Wall had 14 points but just one after the first quarter.

Having trailed 55-54 at the break, Miami enjoyed a huge third quarter to take a 89-74 lead. Nunn had 10 points in the stanza alongside nine from Robinson, while Wood and Wall were held to one point each.

The Heat eventually led by as many as 29 points and put the game away with a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Chicago Bulls 102-96 Boston Celtics

1:54 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls against the Boston Celtics in Week 18 of the NBA

Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points to help the Chicago Bulls overcome the shorthanded Boston Celtics 102-96.

Vucevic added nine rebounds as the Bulls won their second straight since a five-game losing streak. Coby White scored 19 and Thaddeus Young and Garrett Temple 13 apiece as Chicago remained without top scorer Zach LaVine for a third straight game due to health and safety protocol.

Jayson Tatum had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in his first career triple-double for the Celtics, whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Jaylen Brown led with 23 points as Boston played without Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker due to non-COVID illness.

Down eight to begin the fourth quarter, the Celtics cut their deficit to one at 85-84 on a pair of free throws from Tatum with 6:04 to go. The Bulls got a three-pointer from Temple and a bucket from Vucevic, but Payton Pritchard and Brown drained three-pointers to knot the score at 90.

Chicago, who trailed the entire third half, ripped off a quick 6-0 run and led 96-92 entering the final minute. Boston got within 96-94 on a Tremont Waters break through the paint with 16.5 seconds left, but the Bulls made their free throws to hold on.

San Antonio Spurs 109-94 Indiana Pacers

1:58 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs against the Indiana Pacers in Week 18 of the NBA

Derrick White poured in 25 points, 16 of them in the first quarter, and all five San Antonio starters scored in double figures as the Spurs rolled to a 109-94 victory over the short-handed Indiana Pacers.

The Spurs led by 15 points after one quarter and never let off the gas, pushing the margin to as many as 23 in the fourth quarter while dominating throughout. San Antonio have won two straight on the road and are now 16-10 away from the Alamo City this season.

DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl scored 16 points before fouling out with 7:26 to play, Keldon Johnson hit for 14 and Dejounte Murray finished with 11 points while Drew Eubanks pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for San Antonio.

Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points each to lead the Pacers, with Oshae Brissett adding 13. The loss was the third straight and fourth in the past five games for Indiana.

San Antonio settled for a 55-44 half-time led having been up by 17 at one point, before pushing their advantage to as many as 21 points on three separate occasions in the third quarter until the Pacers put together a mini-run to pull to within 82-66 heading into the final 12 minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers 105-109 Detroit Pistons

2:11 Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Detroit Pistons in Week 18 of the NBA

Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute, and the Detroit Pistons edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-105.

Saddiq Bey also scored 20 points, all but two coming in the first quarter, Isaiah Stewart had 18 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, and Josh Jackson contributed 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Killian Hayes added 12 points and nine assists, and Tyler Cook scored a career-high 12 points, all on dunks.

Collin Sexton had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead Cleveland, who trailed by 23 points in the opening quarter. Darius Garland supplied 23 points and six assists, while Kevin Love had 15 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Hartenstein added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Cavs.

After the Cavs had trailed 62-53 at the half, a Taurean Prince three-pointer late in the third quarter pulled them within two points. Frank Jackson then went on a personal 6-0 run, including a layup as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, to give Detroit an 84-76 lead entering the fourth.

Garland drained a three-pointer with 6:19 remaining to give the Cavs their first lead at 92-90, however the Pistons recovered well to seal the win on two Josh Jackson free throws late on.