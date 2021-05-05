Please select your default edition
LeBron James set to miss Los Angeles Lakers' games against Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Thursday and Friday night and you can watch both games on Sky Sports - coverage of their clash with city rivals the Clippers begins at 3am on Friday morning.

By Field Level Media

Wednesday 5 May 2021 07:44, UK

LeBron James returned over the weekend after a long term ankle injury, but could miss the rest of a huge week for the LA Lakers (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LeBron James is expected to miss back-to-back games against the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers this week as he rests his injured right ankle, according to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

After missing 20 games because of the injury, James returned to play in the Lakers' loss to Sacramento on Friday and their loss to Toronto on Sunday. He had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Kings; and added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Raptors.

However he didn't play the last 6 minutes, 42 seconds of the Raptors game, and then sat out Los Angeles' win over Denver on Monday.

It has also been reported by The Athletic that Dennis Schroder could miss 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols - a two week absence would rule him out of the remainder of the Lakers games this season as they battle to secure a spot in the top six of the Western Conference.

Wednesday night's NBA fixtures

Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic
Portland Trail Blazers @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks
Sacramento Kings @ Indian Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers @ Houston Rockets
New York Knicks @ Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz

This season, the four-time NBA MVP is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game and ESPN added that James could miss more games in order to be better prepared for the postseason.

The Lakers, who have seven games left in the regular season, have slid to sixth in the standings just one game ahead of Portland who they face on Friday night which comes 24 hours after a meeting with city rivals the Clippers in a huge week.

Los Angeles Lakers (37-28) - Remaining matches

May 7 @ LA Clippers
May 8 @ Portland Trail Blazers
May 10 vs New York Knicks
May 12 vs Phoenix Suns
May 13 vs Houston Rockets
May 15 vs Indiana Pacers
May 16 vs New Orleans Pelicans
The Lakers have won just nine of their last 24 matches, and have failed to win back-to-back games since late March and they run the risk of sliding into the play-in competition which has been slammed by James.

The top six teams in the Western Conference qualify for the playoffs without having to compete in the play-in tournament which will be contested between the teams seeded seventh through 10th.

