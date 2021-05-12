Los Angeles Lakers edge New York Knicks in OT; Golden State Warriors shock Phoenix Suns

Talen Horton-Tucker hit the decisive 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-99 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night's NBA results Denver Nuggets 117 - 112 Charlotte Hornets Minnesota Timberwolves 119 - 100 Detroit Pistons Miami Heat 129 - 121 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Clippers 115 - 96 Toronto Raptors Brooklyn Nets 115 - 107 Chicago Bulls Philadelphia 76ers 94 - 103 Indiana Pacers Dallas Mavericks 104 - 133 Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic 102 - 114 Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns 116 - 122 Golden State Warriors New York Knicks 99 - 101 Los Angeles Lakers (OT) Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 122 Sacramento Kings

New York Knicks 99 - 101 Los Angeles Lakers

3:01 Highlights of the New York Knicks against the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 21 of the NBA

The 20-year-old guard scored eight of his 13 points in extra time.

The seventh-place Lakers (39-30) pulled within one game of the Mavericks (40-29) in the chase for sixth place in the Western Conference after Dallas lost in Memphis. The top six teams clinch berths in the main draw of the playoffs while the seventh- through 10th-place teams head to a Play-In Tournament.

0:18 Talen Horton-Tucker scored the game-winning three-pointer in overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the New York Knicks.

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers with 23 points. Anthony Davis added 20 points, and Andre Drummond chipped in with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

Lakers need to win 2 more games than the Blazers to avoid the play-in.



Lakers remaining opponents: Rockets, Pacers, Pelicans.



Blazers remaining opponents: Jazz, Suns, Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/M0RUhGkPto — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2021

The Knicks (38-31) finished a six-game road swing 3-3. They play their final three games of the regular season at home.

Facing his former team, Julius Randle totaled a game-high 31 points for New York. Derrick Rose contributed 27 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench.

1:51 Despite 31 points from Julius Randle, the New York Knicks fell to an agonising overtime defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a tightly contested, physical contest that featured 23 lead changes and 11 ties. Los Angeles improved to 5-1 in overtimes this season while the Knicks dropped to 3-2.

At the start of overtime, Horton-Tucker gave the Lakers a three-point lead on a corner 3-pointer, an advantage they held onto until Randle hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left, putting the Knicks ahead by a point.

After Horton-Tucker's go-ahead hoop, New York's RJ Barrett missed a long 3-point try in the final seconds. Barrett also missed a shot for the win at the end of regulation.

"Every game for us is crucial. Guys came out and left it all on the floor."@AntDavis23 joined the TNT Tuesday crew after the @Lakers' big win. pic.twitter.com/cysMvrZS1l — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2021

Phoenix Suns 116 - 122 Golden State Warriors

2:03 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns against the Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole buried consecutive 3-pointers in the final 2:58 Tuesday night, capping a Golden State Warriors comeback that resulted in a 122-116 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Wiggins exploded for a game-high 38 points as the Warriors (37-33) completed a two-night sweep of the top two teams in the Western Conference to remain a half-game ahead of Memphis in their duel for the eighth position in the West's Play-In Tournament.

2:28 Andrew Wiggins poured in 38 points as Golden State edged out Phoenix.

Devin Booker went for a team-high 34 points for the Suns (48-21), who fell two games behind idle Utah atop the West with just three to play.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back following a 119-116 home win over Utah, the Warriors trailed by as many as 16 points before gradually reeling in the Suns, who lost for the third time in their last four outings.

Stephen Curry, bottled up for most of the game, completed a 21-point performance with a game-clinching 10-footer with 45.8 seconds remaining. That iced Golden State's fourth straight win on a regular-season-ending, six-game homestand.

Wiggins' 38-point night came up two points short of his season-best. He shot 17-for-24 from the field, helping make up for Curry's uncharacteristic 7-for-22 night.

Golden State was able to win despite shooting just 11-for-40 on 3-pointers. Curry went just 1-for-11.

1:49 Golden State's Draymond Green posted 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in an impressive showing against the Phoenix Suns.

Poole finished with 20 points, Kent Bazemore 17 and Toscano-Anderson seven for the Warriors, while Draymond Green contributed a triple-double: 11 points and game-highs of 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Paul totalled 24 points and Jae Crowder 20 for the Suns, who lost despite shooting 51.9 percent and outscoring Golden State 48-33 on 3-pointers. Paul completed a double-double with a team-high 10 assists.

Dallas Mavericks 104 - 133 Memphis Grizzlies

1:25 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks against the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant recorded 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 133-104 rout over the Dallas Mavericks.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points with three steals and John Konchar added 18 for the Grizzlies (36-33), who posted their third straight win and fourth in five games on Tuesday despite playing without Jonas Valanciunas (back soreness) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee).

0:16 Dillon Brooks thunders down an emphatic dunk to score for Memphis against Dallas.

Kyle Anderson had 15 points and Brandon Clarke collected 14 points and nine rebounds as Memphis benefited from seven players scoring in double figures to avert a season sweep at the hands of Dallas. The Grizzlies shot 57.3 percent from the floor and 48.5 percent (16-for-33) from 3-point range.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Willie Cauley-Stein added a season-high 16 and Jalen Brunson had 15 for the Mavericks (40-29), who saw their four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt.

Luka Doncic made just 4 of 16 shots from the floor to finish with 12 points.

He also gave the Mavericks a scare after he jumped over an advertising board and fell on the concrete floor while chasing a loose ball with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

Denver Nuggets 117 - 112 Charlotte Hornets

1:18 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets against the Charlotte Hornets

Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic pumped in 30 points apiece to carry the Denver Nuggets as they broke a two-game losing streak by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 117-112.

Aaron Gordon provided 17 points as Denver (45-24) continued pursuit of rising to a top-three seed in the Western Conference. This was the beginning of a four-game road trip to cap the regular season.

1:06 Nikola Jokic impressed once again as he scored 30 points in Denver's hard-fought win over Charlotte.

The Hornets (33-36), who have three games remaining, are still trying to lock up a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In round.

After trailing 103-90, the Hornets rallied with a 16-4 burst, capped by Devonte' Graham's two 3-pointers. A minute later, a 3-pointer from Facundo Campazzo pushed Denver's edge to 112-107 with 1:30 to play.

Graham finished with 31 points off the bench, thanks to 7-for-14 shooting from 3-point range, to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 points, Jalen McDaniels and Cody Zeller (10 rebounds) both posted 15 points and P.J. Washington added 13 points for the Hornets.

Jokic, who had a game-high 11 rebounds along with six assists, made 16 of 17 free throws. The Hornets were 17-for-20 on foul shots as a team.

Los Angeles Clippers 115 - 96 Toronto Raptors

1:15 Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-96 in Tampa.

Ivica Zubac added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers (46-23) in the opener of their four-game road trip as they try to clinch third place in the Western Conference.

0:15 Rajon Rondo pulled off an amazing behind-the-back assist as the Los Angeles Clippers moved further ahead in the second quarter against Toronto.

Terance Mann had 20 points on 7-for-7 shooting off the bench for Los Angeles. Paul George had 16 points, Marcus Morris Sr. scored 14 points, Rajon Rondo had 11 points and Nicolas Batum had five points and nine rebounds.

Chris Boucher scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for the depleted Raptors, who have lost four in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Congrats to @RajonRondo of the @LAClippers for moving up to 14th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/HmeZ4rdpPX — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 122 Sacramento Kings

1:24 Highlights of the Oklahoma Thunder against the Sacramento Kings

Terence Davis came off the bench to score 27 points, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 122-106 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With their sixth victory in seven games, the Kings (31-38) kept their faint playoff hopes alive for at least another day. With three games remaining, Sacramento needs to win out and have the San Antonio Spurs lose the rest of their games to have a chance at making the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

The Thunder (21-49) saw their losing string stretch to eight, and they fell for the 22nd time in 23 games.

Kenrich Williams led Oklahoma City with 20 points. Darius Bazley had 18 points, and Moses Brown finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

After trailing for much of the first half, the Kings blitzed the Thunder in the third, fuelled by a hot start and hot finish to the quarter by Delon Wright.

Wright scored 13 of his 21 points in the third, making all five of his field goals in the period. Buddy Hield also finished with 21 for the Kings.