NBA Play-In Tournament: Boston Celtics look to contain Russell Westbrook; Indiana Pacers host slumping Charlotte Hornets

Behold postseason purgatory as eight teams embark on what advertises as a tricky detour to the NBA playoffs. Like it or not, the play-in tournament is fitting theatre with which to whet the appetite.

The attention turns to the Western Conference on Tuesday night when the Indiana Pacers, seeking to snap a franchise-record nine-game losing streak in the playoffs having last reached the second round in 2014, host the Charlotte Hornets, who enter on a season-high five-game losing streak having not reached the playoffs since 2015-16.

A Boston Celtics outfit missing one of its star players and coming off a run of just five wins in their final 15 regular season games meanwhile travel to face a Washington Wizards team that have won 17 of their last 23 behind the mastery of new triple-double record holder Russell Westbrook.

While two will envision the one-off matchup as a timely clean slate, their respective rivals will perhaps be keen to sustain recent trends.

Will Hornets luck change?

A run of 15 defeats in their final 21 saw the Hornets slide from the No. 8 seed to No. 10, James Borrego's team notably going 8-16 since Gordon Hayward sprained his foot on April 2. The former Celtic will again miss out on Tuesday, along with forward Cody Martin.

Charlotte have also dropped six of their last seven on the road, although Borrego believes their trip to Indiana is an opportunity to reset.

Star rookie LaMelo Ball believes the Hornets have the upper hand heading into their Play-In matchup against the Pacers.

"Our minds are clear, our spirts are clear, our energy is up, our spirits are up," said Borrego following Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Wizards, during which they surrendered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead. "Everything we've been through, we're still standing, we're still fighting, we're ready to go and I expect us to have our best game of the season (Tuesday) night.

"This one stinks, but Tuesday night's a new season. That's the beauty of it."

Hornets forward Myles Bridges echoed his head coach's sentiments: "It's a new season," he added. "We're here now and we still have a chance to make the playoffs. We're thinking about winning two games and making the playoffs."

Terry Rozier averaged a team-high 20.4 points per game during the regular season, while the Hornets were boosted by the return of LaMelo Ball's passing prowess this month following the rookie's 21-game absence with a wrist injury.

Highlights of the Indiana Pacers against the Toronto Raptors in Week 21 of the NBA.

The host Pacers, who have lost two of three against the Hornets this season, saw their 31-year streak with a winning home record come to an end this season and have also struggled with injuries of their own.

Malcolm Brogdon, currently averaging a team-high 21.2 points per game, is a game time decision having been sidelined since April 29 due to a hamstring injury, while the Pacers will be without starters Myles Turner (right foot) and T.J. Warren (left foot), the latter of whom has played just four times all season.

"It is the biggest game of the season," said head coach Nate Bjorkgren. "We've talked about the one-and-done situation and our guys are aware of that. I like the way we've been playing, I like the way we've been sharing the basketball, I like the way we've been getting contributions off the bench and I like the way we've been moving the basketball."

Amid the injury woes, Domantas Sabonis has been flourishing, finishing the regular season against the Toronto Raptors with his 48th double-double of the season, leaving him with a career-best average of 20.3 points per game and a team-high 12 rebounds per game.

Can Celtics contain Westbrook, Beal?

"The play-in games are going to be exciting for fans and it puts an added weight and added importance on that week," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. "And then once you get into the playoffs and teams dial into each other and prepare for each other, you see everybody's level rise."

The levels need to raise for the Celtics more than most. And fast. A win over Washington will earn them the No. 7 seed in the East; the loser of the game will then face the loser of the Hornets-Pacer matchup on Thursday in a second shot at the final playoff spot.

Russell Westbrook looks ahead to the Wizards' Play-In Tournament game against the Boston Celtics.

Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande recently noted how the team's main quartet of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart spent just 292 minutes on court together this season, ranking 137th in the league.

It sums up a prime issue for Stevens' men in 2021, underlined again recently as guard Brown was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury having been averaging a career-best 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Tatum has spearheaded the team with 26.4 points per game, alongside 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while Stevens has admitted Brown's absence has placed an added burden on him and Smart to defend opposition power forwards.

The Celtics rested seven players, including Tatum, as they lost 96-92 to the New York Knicks on the final day, Jabari Parker leading the team with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Highlights of the Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks in Week 21 of the NBA.

As far as Washington are concerned, they will be hoping for more of the same after hitting their stride down the stretch to reignite once-uncertain postseason aspirations.

Westbrook proved a decisive factor, logging triple-doubles in 20 of his last 24 outings as he reached 38 on the season and surpassed Oscar Robertson's record 181 by taking his career tally to 184.

He averaged 22.2 points, a career-high 11.5 rebounds and a league-high 11.7 assists, although paid tribute to head coach Scott Brooks for his role in turning things around following a 17-29 start through the first three months.

"You gotta give credit to our coach because he's done an amazing job of making adjustments on the fly," Westbrook said. "The players always get the recognition, but Scotty has done a hell of a job of being consistent and finding ways to make us better along with the coaching staff."

Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets against the Washington Wizards in Week 21 of the NBA.

Bradley Beal is expected to play through a hamstring problem that saw him miss three games before managing 25 points in Sunday's win over the Hornets.

He was pipped to the scoring title by the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, finishing second with 31.3 points per game.

"I can't say enough about Brad's toughness," said coach Brooks. "The four years I've been here, there's not a lot of guys that have his mental toughness and determination. Brad's toughness, I say it all the time, he chews nails for breakfast. He should be proud."