Jonas Valanciunas and Memphis Grizzlies hold off San Antonio Spurs, stay alive for eighth seed

Jonas Valanciunas recorded 23 points, 23 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Memphis Grizzlies remained alive in their pursuit of a playoff spot with a 100-96 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

2:31 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs against the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA Play-In Tournament

Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 24 points and Ja Morant added 20 for the Grizzlies, who move on in the Western Conference Play-In tournament to face the Golden State Warriors, who narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the late game.

2:15 Jonas Valanciunas contributed 23 points and 23 rebounds as Memphis eliminated San Antonio from the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The winner of Friday's game will earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket and face the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round.

Memphis Grizzlies Points Rebounds Assists Kyle Anderson 9 6 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 10 4 4 Jonas Valanciunas 23 23 1 Dillon Brooks 24 7 3 Ja Morant 20 6 6

DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay scored 20 points apiece for San Antonio, which will miss the playoffs for the second straight campaign after matching the NBA record with 22 straight appearances.

Gay tried to keep San Antonio's hopes alive when he drained a 3-pointer to pull his team within 99-96 with 9.5 seconds remaining, but Morant was fouled and split two free throws with eight seconds left to seal it.

San Antonio Spurs Points Rebounds Assists Demar DeRozan 20 3 3 Keldon Johnson 11 11 1 Jakob Poetl 10 10 2 Dejounte Murray 10 13 11 Rudy Gay 20 7 1

Keldon Johnson added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Dejounte Murray contributed 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists and Jakob Poeltl had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Spurs.

0:21 Dejounte Murray provided the magnificent assist in the second quarter as San Antonio closed the gap on Memphis in their Play-In clash

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 10 points for Memphis, which shot 44.4 percent from the field and hit 7 of 22 (31.8 percent) from 3-point range. The Grizzlies held a 18-2 edge in fast-break points.

The Spurs made just 35.1 percent of their shots and were 8 of 22 (36.4 percent) from behind the arc.

Image: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and center Jonas Valanciunas celebrate in the first half of the Western Conference Play-In game against the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio was down by 10 early in the fourth quarter before using a 13-2 run to take an 80-79 lead on DeRozan's jumper 7:30 left.

Brooks later scored three baskets in a 78-second span to give Memphis an 87-83 lead with 5:18 remaining and the Spurs would trail the rest of the way. Memphis used a 23-2 run in the first period to open a 21-point lead. The score was 38-19 at the end of the quarter.

0:15 Dillon Brooks slammed home for Memphis against San Antonio in the opening quarter of their Play-In encounter

The Spurs erupted for 17 consecutive points in the second quarter to pull within 41-39 on Johnson's putback dunk with 7:05 left in the half. The Grizzlies led 56-49 at the break behind 16 points and 15 rebounds from Valanciunas.

Both teams shot poorly while scoring 16 points apiece in the third quarter. Memphis went 6 of 21 and San Antonio was 6 of 22 as the Grizzlies took a 72-65 advantage into the final stanza.