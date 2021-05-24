Anthony Davis: Los Angeles Lakers loss in Game 1 against Phoenix Suns 'on me'

Anthony Davis took blame for the Los Angeles Lakers' loss in Game 1 of their Western Conference Playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis notched 13 points on just 5-of-16 shooting as the hosts won their first playoff game in 11 years, beating the defending champion Lakers comfortably at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

AD's team were also outscored by 18 points in the 39 minutes he spent on the floor, giving him the worst plus-minus on the team.

"There's no way we're winning a game, let alone the series, with me playing the way I played," Davis said after the game. "This is on me. I take whatever responsibility, for sure. I'll be ready for Game 2.

"Usually, I come out the gates very dominant, and I think tonight, or today, we had it going," he said, speaking about the Lakers start where they built a lead of five points, their largest of the entire game, during the opening five minutes. "So, I kind of just got lost in the offense, but I still have to be assertive and find ways to get the ball.

"It just kind of took me out of rhythm, but that's on me. I still got to find ways to make plays on that end of the floor, offensively. So, like I said, it's on me. I'm not too worried about my performance. I know I'll be better. I know we'll be better in Game 2."

Team-mate LeBron James said it wasn't down to "one guy" but respected his colleague for taking the onus on himself.

"It's always AD being AD," James said. "Any time he comes to the press room and tells you we can't win without him or with him playing the way he played, he always responds. I'm looking forward to that."

LeBron James had 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers.

"I love when AD puts that pressure on himself," James said. "We're a better team when he's aggressive and we're a better team when he demands the ball."

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was impressed with how the Suns responded to counter Davis' threat, after The Brow scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 123-110 win for the Lakers only two weeks ago.

Vogel said: "Phoenix brought a lot more attention to him, obviously because of that game. They did a great job. Give them credit.

"They did a good job limiting his touches and then bringing double-teams when he did get it and making things difficult for him. But there are ways we can be better to take advantage of him."

Inside The NBA pundit Kenny Smith agreed that the Suns paid more attention to Davis and believes that was the key to victory in Arizona on Sunday night.

Smith said: "Defensively, for the Suns, they treated Anthony Davis like a Joel Embiid. Every time he got in the post they said 'I don't know if the Lakers could score enough if AD doesn't score', so they made other guys put the ball in the basket."

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday in Phoenix.