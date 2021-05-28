WNBA round-up: Atlanta Dream overcome Dallas Wings for third successive win

Tiffany Hayes finished with 26 points and Chennedy Carter added 21 to help the Atlanta Dream extend their winning streak to three games with a 101-95 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday.

Atlanta (3-2) also got 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Courtney Williams, while her backup at point guard, rookie Aari McDonald, finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes. Monique Billings had a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds) for the Dream.

Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 24 points to lead Dallas (1-3) and Kayla Thornton contributed 17 points and eight rebounds.

Wings post player Awak Kuier, selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, made her debut after a delay because of work permit and visa issues leaving Finland. She made one of two free-throw attempts and missed two 3-point attempts in seven minutes, ending up with one point.

Dallas' roster is yet to become whole. In addition to Kuier's delayed debut, Satou Sabally and Allisha Gray are still overseas participating in FIBA's 3x3 Olympic qualifiers.

A 3-pointer by Ogunbowale with 14.5 seconds left cut Atlanta's lead to 99-95. After Williams made one of two free-throw attempts, Kuier missed a 3-point attempt and Thornton followed with a miss.

Williams was fouled again with 3.5 seconds to go and capped the scoring with one free throw out of two attempts.

Dallas went through a stretch of 3:58 between the third and fourth quarters without a field goal, Atlanta taking advantage by going ahead 85-74 with 7:39 remaining.

The first half was close with eight lead changes and four ties before Atlanta pulled away to a 51-43 lead with 1:54 remaining on a layup by Carter.

Carter, who had 10 points in the second quarter, made two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to give the Dream a 53-47 lead at halftime. She had 14 points at halftime.

She made all 11 of her free-throw attempts in the game. Atlanta increased their lead to 10 points early in the third quarter before a 3-pointer by Thornton cut the margin to 66-63 with 6:07 left in the period.

Hayes quickly responded with consecutive 3-pointers to put the Dream ahead 72-63 with 5:11 remaining in the third.