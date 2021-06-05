Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kawhi Leonard drops 45 as Los Angeles Clippers force Game 7 against Dallas Mavericks

Game 7 will between the Clippers and the Mavericks will now take place at Staples Center on Sunday from 8.30pm UK time

By Schuyler Dixon

Saturday 5 June 2021 07:48, UK

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, top, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, bottom, in the second half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth 2:43
Highlights of Game 6 in the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers made it an NBA-record six straight victories for the road team in a playoff series, beating the Dallas Mavericks to level their first-round series at 3-3.

Now they have to figure out how to beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home in a Game 7 to avoid another bitter postseason disappointment.

Leonard tied his playoff career high with 45 points and the Clippers beat the Mavericks 104-97 on Friday night, winning for the third time in front of a raucous Dallas crowd more than three times bigger than any during the regular season.

This time it was a tense finish keyed by the two-time NBA Finals MVP after double-digit LA victories in the first two games in Dallas.

"Great players perform in big moments," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "It just shows you who Kawhi Leonard is."

Trending

Leonard and Paul George get their first chance to eliminate the team they beat in six games in the first round in the Florida playoff bubble last August. Game 7 takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, top, shoots a three-point basket in front of Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., bottom, in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) 2:03
Luka Doncic went for 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, but it wasn't enough for the Mavericks as the Clippers won Game 6

Luka Doncic scored 29 points but was just 2-of-9 from three-point range as the LA defense turned up the pressure in key moments and held Dallas to 29 per cent shooting in the fourth quarter. Tim Hardaway Jr had 23 points but missed a three-pointer and a lay-up in the closing minutes.

Also See:

After coming home with a 2-0 series lead and losing twice, the Mavericks lost a close-out game for just the second time in seven games under coach Rick Carlisle. Now Dallas have to bounce back from the disappointment of another missed opportunity on the home court.

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) 0:16
Kristaps Porzingis hit this flush dunk after a nice assist from Willie Cauley-Stein

"We've done it before already in this series," said Kristaps Porzingis, the European sidekick to Doncic who was relegated to a secondary role on offense and finished with just seven points on seven shots in 31 minutes. "We feel like we can beat them, and we'll see who's right and who's wrong."

The Mavericks were down 90-88 when Maxi Kleber missed an open corner three. Leonard scored the next eight LA points, including back-to-back three-pointers for a 98-90 lead with 1:41 remaining.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

A night after the other Los Angeles team was eliminated when LeBron James and the Lakers lost to Phoenix, the Clippers trailed for long stretches before going in front for good with six minutes left on a jumper by George, who had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson scored 14 of his 25 points in the first quarter to help keep LA close early. Leonard took over from there.

The five-time All-Star made all five of his shots in the fourth quarter, including the consecutive threes, as LA shot 63 per cent in the final quarter. Leonard was 18-of-25 overall and 5-of-9 from deep.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and guard Paul George (13), right, congratulate forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) 2:04
Kawhi Leonard dropped 45 points, six rebounds and three assists as the Clippers beat the Mavericks to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference first-round playoff series

"He destroyed us," Doncic said. "He had a hell of a game. That's what he does."

The biggest lead for either team from the middle of the second quarter to the end of the third was a seven-point Dallas edge in the third.

The Clippers erased that deficit quickly with their best defensive intensity of the game to that point, sparking an 11-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Leonard.

LA left Dorian Finney-Smith open for a three-pointer that helped Dallas go back in front, and the Mavericks later scored the final five points of the third for a 77-73 lead.

And the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 31-20 in the final frame to ensure the road team won in this series for the sixth consecutive time, sending it to a Game 7 decider, on Sunday at 8.30pm UK time.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports