WNBA round-up: Liz Cambage double-double helps Las Vegas Aces edge past Washington Mystics

Liz Cambage recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds and Jackie Young added 22 points to help the Las Vegas Aces notch a 96-93 victory over the host Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Riquna Williams scored 20 points and made 4 of 6 from three-point range for the Aces (7-3). Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had 15 points and 15 rebounds but made just three of her 14 shots.

Myisha Hines-Allen recorded season highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds for Washington (2-5). Ariel Atkins tallied 29 points and WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles had 16, more than 10 below her per-game average.

Charles showed her versatility early, hitting two three-pointers in the first half. While Charles claimed she wasn't concerned about guarding the 6ft 8in Cambage in a recent press conference, the rest of the Mystics' defense seemed troubled by her size.

WNBA: Saturday's Results Las Vegas Aces 96-93 Washington Mystics Chicago Sky 63-68 Los Angeles Sparks New York Liberty 65-84 Connecticut Sun

Cambage had a dominant game, and with 7:17 left in the second quarter, she laughed as she scored on Charles with a jump hook in the post.

With under three minutes remaining, Atkins hit back-to-back threes as part of a 13-0 run. Hines-Allen tied the game at 90 on two free throws with a minute left.

Wilson drove to the rim to give the Aces a 92-90 advantage with 41.2 seconds left. Wilson later intercepted an inbound pass from Charles in the final seconds to seal the game.

Wheeler helps Sparks knock off slumping Sky

2:05 Highlights of the regular season game between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks

Erica Wheeler scored a game-high 22 points, including a couple of key buckets in the last two minutes, to lift the Los Angeles Sparks to a 68-63 win over the visiting Chicago Sky.

Wheeler hit a driving layup with 1:19 left in the game for a 63-58 lead, then converted a pull-up jumper on Los Angeles' next possession for a seven-point advantage with 42.4 seconds remaining.

Wheeler and Amanda Zahui B combined to make three of four foul shots in the final 30 seconds to put the game away and hand the Sky their seventh straight setback.

Zahui B and Te'a Cooper each added 13 points for the Sparks (4-3), who own three wins over Chicago. Nia Coffey chipped in 10 as Los Angeles won their second straight game without leading scorer Nneka Oguwmike (knee sprain).

Kahleah Copper scored 15 points for the Sky (2-7), who played without Candace Parker (sprained ankle) for the eighth straight game. Ruthy Hebard came off the bench to add 14 and Diamond DeShields hit for 10 points.

WNBA: Sunday's fixtures Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm

Jones shines for Sun as they trounce Liberty

2:04 Highlights of the regular season game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones totalled a season-high 31 points and 13 rebounds to help the host Connecticut Sun pull away from the New York Liberty for an 85-64 win.

Jones logged her seventh double-double of the season and the 46th of her career. Brionna Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half for the Sun.

Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut (8-2) have won two straight games and three of their last four after starting the year 5-0.

Live NBA Playoffs 15: Atlanta @ Philadelphia Gm1 06.06 1800 Sunday 6th June 6:00pm

Rebecca Allen paced the Liberty with 14 points off the bench. Sami Whitcomb had nine points while New York's leading scorer Betnijah Laney finished with just eight points and six assists.

New York (5-4) have dropped four of their last six games. The Liberty have lost seven consecutive games against the Sun dating back to 2018.