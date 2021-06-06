Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

WNBA round-up: Liz Cambage double-double helps Las Vegas Aces edge past Washington Mystics

Cambage and Young pace Aces as they edge out Mystics; Wheeler helps Sparks knock off slumping Sky; Jones shines for Sun as they trounce Liberty

Sunday 6 June 2021 09:30, UK

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins in action during a WNBA basketball game 2:13
Highlights of the regular season game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics

Liz Cambage recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds and Jackie Young added 22 points to help the Las Vegas Aces notch a 96-93 victory over the host Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Riquna Williams scored 20 points and made 4 of 6 from three-point range for the Aces (7-3). Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had 15 points and 15 rebounds but made just three of her 14 shots.

Myisha Hines-Allen recorded season highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds for Washington (2-5). Ariel Atkins tallied 29 points and WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles had 16, more than 10 below her per-game average.

Charles showed her versatility early, hitting two three-pointers in the first half. While Charles claimed she wasn't concerned about guarding the 6ft 8in Cambage in a recent press conference, the rest of the Mystics' defense seemed troubled by her size.

WNBA: Saturday's Results

Las Vegas Aces 96-93 Washington Mystics
Chicago Sky 63-68 Los Angeles Sparks
New York Liberty 65-84 Connecticut Sun

Cambage had a dominant game, and with 7:17 left in the second quarter, she laughed as she scored on Charles with a jump hook in the post.

Trending

With under three minutes remaining, Atkins hit back-to-back threes as part of a 13-0 run. Hines-Allen tied the game at 90 on two free throws with a minute left.

Wilson drove to the rim to give the Aces a 92-90 advantage with 41.2 seconds left. Wilson later intercepted an inbound pass from Charles in the final seconds to seal the game.

Also See:

Wheeler helps Sparks knock off slumping Sky

Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B gestures after hitting a three-point shot 2:05
Highlights of the regular season game between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks

Erica Wheeler scored a game-high 22 points, including a couple of key buckets in the last two minutes, to lift the Los Angeles Sparks to a 68-63 win over the visiting Chicago Sky.

Wheeler hit a driving layup with 1:19 left in the game for a 63-58 lead, then converted a pull-up jumper on Los Angeles' next possession for a seven-point advantage with 42.4 seconds remaining.

Wheeler and Amanda Zahui B combined to make three of four foul shots in the final 30 seconds to put the game away and hand the Sky their seventh straight setback.

Get NBA & WNBA news on your phone

Get NBA & WNBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA and WNBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Zahui B and Te'a Cooper each added 13 points for the Sparks (4-3), who own three wins over Chicago. Nia Coffey chipped in 10 as Los Angeles won their second straight game without leading scorer Nneka Oguwmike (knee sprain).

Kahleah Copper scored 15 points for the Sky (2-7), who played without Candace Parker (sprained ankle) for the eighth straight game. Ruthy Hebard came off the bench to add 14 and Diamond DeShields hit for 10 points.

WNBA: Sunday's fixtures

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm

Jones shines for Sun as they trounce Liberty

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones is fouled on her shot as New York Liberty forward Michaela Onyenwere and Rebecca Allen defend during a WNBA basketball game 2:04
Highlights of the regular season game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones totalled a season-high 31 points and 13 rebounds to help the host Connecticut Sun pull away from the New York Liberty for an 85-64 win.

Jones logged her seventh double-double of the season and the 46th of her career. Brionna Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half for the Sun.

Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut (8-2) have won two straight games and three of their last four after starting the year 5-0.

Live NBA Playoffs 15: Atlanta @ Philadelphia Gm1 06.06 1800

Sunday 6th June 6:00pm

Rebecca Allen paced the Liberty with 14 points off the bench. Sami Whitcomb had nine points while New York's leading scorer Betnijah Laney finished with just eight points and six assists.

New York (5-4) have dropped four of their last six games. The Liberty have lost seven consecutive games against the Sun dating back to 2018.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports