Heatcheck podcast - Is LeBron James' Lakers title window over?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

First up is the news from earlier in the week that the Portland Trail Blazers had parted ways with their head coach Terry Stotts, who had been with the team since 2012.

As a result, Mo explains what went wrong and should come next for a franchise struggling to put the right pieces around their star point guard Damian Lillard.

1:48 Mo Mooncey believes Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum don't work as a top duo, due to defensive weaknesses and feels it wasn't Terry Stotts fault for Portland's lack of progression

After that, attention turns to another team who were bounced out of the Western Conference playoffs in the very first round: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Mo boldly proposes that the famous purple and gold should trade their injury-ridden second star Anthony Davis for Lillard himself, with LeBron James' title window in California quickly closing according to Jaydee.

6:23 BJ Armstrong feels LeBron James needs more support at his age whilst Mo Mooncey believes the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard!

Elsewhere, former All-Star BJ Armstrong breaks down what has made Trae Young so effective for the Atlanta Hawks this postseason.

The Hawks are arguably the surprise package of the playoffs so far after defeating the New York Knicks in five, as well as taking a shock Game 1 against the Sixers in the semi-finals - although that series is now tied 1-1 after a monster Joel Embiid performance.

1:23 BJ Armstrong says Trae Young is currently controlling the tempo of the game and doesn't think it will long till opposition coaches start to prepare a game plan when facing him

All that and plenty more on the latest episode of Heatcheck, which you can watch in full on YouTube here.