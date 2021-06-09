Heatcheck podcast - Is LeBron James' Lakers title window over?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.
All four of the boys are back this week as host Jaydee Dyer had BJ Armstrong, Mo Mooncey and Ovie Soko reeling from his hot takes.
First up is the news from earlier in the week that the Portland Trail Blazers had parted ways with their head coach Terry Stotts, who had been with the team since 2012.
As a result, Mo explains what went wrong and should come next for a franchise struggling to put the right pieces around their star point guard Damian Lillard.
After that, attention turns to another team who were bounced out of the Western Conference playoffs in the very first round: the Los Angeles Lakers.
Trending
- Super League six count £22m cost of Premier League 'fines'
- Chelsea rival PSG for Inter's Hakimi with £56m bid
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Transfer window open: 20 players who could move this summer
- England vs Croatia: The good, the bad & the ugly - Part One
- Crystal Palace end talks with Nuno
- Gary Neville's Euro 2020 preview
- Ek to increase Arsenal takeover offer to £2bn
- Merson: High-tempo England can 'blow teams away' at Euros
- Lage appointed Wolves head coach
Never one to miss an opportunity, Mo boldly proposes that the famous purple and gold should trade their injury-ridden second star Anthony Davis for Lillard himself, with LeBron James' title window in California quickly closing according to Jaydee.
Elsewhere, former All-Star BJ Armstrong breaks down what has made Trae Young so effective for the Atlanta Hawks this postseason.
The Hawks are arguably the surprise package of the playoffs so far after defeating the New York Knicks in five, as well as taking a shock Game 1 against the Sixers in the semi-finals - although that series is now tied 1-1 after a monster Joel Embiid performance.
All that and plenty more on the latest episode of Heatcheck, which you can watch in full on YouTube here.