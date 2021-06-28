Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Portland Trail Blazers hire Chauncey Billups as new head coach on five-year deal

Chauncey Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has agreed a five-year contract with Portland for his first job as a head coach; Trail Blazers were interested in Mike D'Antoni and Becky Hammon

By Associated Press

Monday 28 June 2021 07:08, UK

Chauncey Billups will succeed Terry Stotts in Portland
Image: Chauncey Billups will succeed Terry Stotts in Portland

Chauncey Billups has reached an agreement on a five-year deal to become the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has never been a head coach but has served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers for the past season.

"Portland is a special place and a unique franchise," Billups said in a statement Sunday night.

"As a player I always loved playing here because the passion and knowledge of the fans brought out the very best in me as a competitor.

"Now I'm looking forward to being on the other side of that energy and engaging with the Portland community on a whole other level."

Trending

The 44-year-old becomes the 15th head coach of the franchise.

"Chauncey is a proven leader with an elite basketball IQ that has won everywhere he has been," said Neil Olshey, Portland's president of basketball operations.

Also See:

"He is prepared for the challenge of developing the championship habits and strategic approach we need to achieve the expectations and goals for our franchise."

The Blazers were also interested in Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni, as well as San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd withdrew his name from consideration after it was reported that Blazers guard Damian Lillard had endorsed him for the job.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, knocks the ball from the hands of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. 2:49
Highlights of Game 4 in the Western Conference Finals between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns

Over the course of his career, Billups played for Boston, Toronto, Denver, Minnesota, Detroit, New York and the Clippers. Known as 'Mr Big Shot', he was voted the 2004 NBA Finals MVP while with the championship-winning Pistons.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue named Billups to his staff last November.

Word that the Blazers had settled on Billups was first reported on Friday. The decision was met with backlash in Portland because of allegations that he was involved in a sexual assault in 1997. No criminal charges were ever filed.

The Blazers fired Terry Stotts shortly after the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.

Stotts coached the Blazers for nine seasons, taking them to the playoffs in the last eight. But Portland failed to advance past the first round in four of the last five years.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports