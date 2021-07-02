Los Angeles Clippers await Kawhi Leonard's decision on contract option as free agency looms

The Los Angeles Clippers' season began in an empty arena with cardboard cutouts, COVID-19 tests, and protocols for everything.

It ended with the team reaching the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, even without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard.

A masked Leonard watched from the bench as the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games on Wednesday night.

3:30 Highlights of Game 6 in the Western Conference Finals between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns

"Man, we just had a group of guys that loved playing with each other. Everyone was on the same page," center Ivica Zubac said on Thursday.

The Clippers overcame 0-2 deficits in the first two rounds to beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. Leonard sprained his right knee in Game 4 against the Jazz and didn't play again.

Zubac also injured his knee and was forced to sit out the final two games against the Suns. The Clippers trailed that series 0-2 and 1-3 before closing to 3-2 and eventually running out of gas.

2:05 Paul George dropped 41 points to lead the Clippers to a 116-102 win against the Suns in Game 5, avoiding elimination from the NBA Playoffs.

Through the injuries, Paul George kept the team rolling, producing a playoff career-high 41 points while facing elimination on the road in Game 5 against the Suns. He averaged nearly 41 minutes a game, and scored at least 20 points in all 19 playoff games, one of only four NBA players ever to do so.

"We squeezed everything out of one another," George said, "and I thought we got stronger and better as the season went on."

The Clippers have the pieces in place to make an extended postseason run again next year. Their first order of business involves Leonard.

2:04 Kawhi Leonard dropped 45 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as the Clippers beat the Mavericks to force Game 7 in the Western Conference first-round playoff series

He has a player option worth $36 million for next season. If he declines the option, he will become an unrestricted free agent and could sign a contract that would pay him more annually. Leonard convinced George to come to the Clippers in 2019 so they could play together and be close to their Southern California hometowns.

"We've both grown, myself and Kawhi together. We really enjoy being team-mates, and we see what we can be," George said. "One of the commitments I made signing my contract was to show I'm here for the long run and I'm committed to this team. Hopefully that weighs on anybody's decision."

Serge Ibaka, whose season ended early due to back surgery, also has a player option worth $9.7 million.

2:16 Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 65 points as the Clippers take game 3 away from the Jazz

Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson will each be unrestricted free agents. Amir Coffey is the team's only restricted free agent.

Jackson shone during the playoffs. He averaged 17.8 points while starting 17 of 19 postseason games, and shot 41 per cent from three-point range, which should set him up for a bigger payday. The Clippers must decide whether they're willing to pay more to retain the guard.

"I can't predict the future, I have no idea what happens," Jackson said, "but this city, this organisation, this fan base is special. I'll forever be a Clipper. I'm thankful for this opportunity."

Jackson and George are long-time friends, and George said, "I'm definitely going to try my hardest to recruit."

0:17 Check out this Reggie Jackson jam during the Clippers' win over the Suns in Game 5

Cousins turned back the clock, scoring 27 points in 25 combined minutes replacing Zubac in the last two games. After being released by Houston in February, the former All-Star signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Clippers and played 16 regular-season games. Five of his seven playoff games were against the Suns.

Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 26 points while playing 42 minutes - one more than George - despite a sore knee in the last game.

"We know what we're capable of doing," Morris said. "I'm excited to see what the future holds."

The Clippers didn't go away without drama.

Patrick Beverley got ejected after shoving former Clipper Chris Paul in the back and knocking him down in the fourth quarter.

"Emotions got the best of me last night gang," Beverley tweeted Thursday in a message to Paul. "My bad wasn't meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck."