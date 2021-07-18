Mike Budenholzer: Milwaukee Bucks 'excited' about Game 6 opportunity to claim NBA Finals glory at home

Three NBA Finals victories in a row mean the Milwaukee Bucks have stolen home court advantage for the first time in the NBA Finals and head coach Mike Budenholzer is excited that his team have the chance to win it all on their home floor.

Tuesday night will see the biggest ever game at the Fiserv Forum, which they moved to in 2018, as the Bucks can win their first title since 1971 – right at home in Milwaukee.

It's after the Bucks pulled off a 123-119 victory in Phoenix to set up a chance to take the series in six games.

4:03 Highlights of Game 5 in the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns

And momentum is right with Milwaukee, as all of their 'big three' clicked into top gear on both ends of the floor in Saturday night's Game 5 win.

The Bucks became the first road team to win in the series and with one more victory will complete their second 2-0 comeback in this postseason - along with the fifth in NBA Finals history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 88 points and flirted with the best shooting night in NBA Finals history to help their team come back from a 16-point second-quarter deficit and take a vital win.

The victory sets up the chance for the Bucks to take their first NBA title in half a century.

Image: Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, left, greets forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 2

"Going home to our fans, going home to Milwaukee is a great opportunity for us," Budenholzer said. "But you have to go out and play. It's at this point, you could feel it tonight, the high-level basketball on both sides of it.

"It's going to be the same in Game 6. Both teams are going to come out, expect really, really good basketball. We're going to have to compete defensively and we're going to have to make plays, play together. It's more about that. But to be going home to our fans, Fiserv has been rocking. It's been huge for us, and we're excited about our opportunity in Game 6."

2:08 Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

"Obviously we know what the deal is. It's one game away from being the NBA champ," said Antetokounmpo.

Game 5 winners of a tied series have won the series 21 of 29 times in the NBA Finals. The Bucks now have two shots at claiming title glory, starting in their home arena on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports.