Heatcheck podcast - Season Finale: This is Giannis Antetokounmpo's league now

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to wrap up what has been a remarkable season in the NBA and look ahead to Thursday night's Draft.
There is a full house for the Heatcheck season finale as the team get right into the latest news and storylines from around the league.
Team USA's disappointing start at the Tokyo Olympics is discussed along with the question marks surrounding Kawhi Leonard's future in Los Angeles, while B.J. Armstrong lists the five point guards searching for new teams this off-season set to trigger a free-agency 'merry-go-round'.
A 'merry-go-round' of Point Guards in the upcoming free agency 🎠— Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 28, 2021
Former NBA PG @bjarmstrong previews a big offseason for the league 🏀
This week's Hot or Not sees the two NBA Finalists discussed. First up: Is the NBA now Giannis Antetokounmpo's league given his remarkable performances throughout the postseason to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years?
After that, attention turns to the runner-up Phoenix Suns and whether this team, as currently assembled with Chris Paul, has what it takes to make another deep run in the playoffs.
Trending
- Arsenal interested in Maddison; still monitoring Odegaard
- More Man Utd deals depend on Pogba | Club still want midfielder
- Jurgen Klinsmann: The man who charmed a nation of 'haters'
- Is Varane the missing piece in Man Utd's jigsaw?
- Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day
- F1 drivers' chief: Hamilton-Verstappen's 'tremendous respect'
- Friendlies: Arsenal put four past Watford
- Friendlies: Newcastle booed off; Mahrez beauty for City
- King vs Pretender: Hamilton vs Verstappen assessed
- Palace sign Andersen from Lyon
The debate gets heated as Mo cites the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that once had all three of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kevin Durant at its core, as an example of how a potential dynasty in the making can crumble before it ever really gets started.
Then it's all about the NBA Draft. Jaydee interviews the projected number one overall pick Cade Cunningham, who is widely expected to be snapped up by the Detroit Pistons unless another franchise can barge their way in with a trade for the top selection.
Both Mo and Ovie highlight two talents to pay attention to from the European game you should expect to see later on in the first round: Besiktas' Alperen Sengun and Real Madrid's Usman Garuba.
You can watch the full episode of Heatcheck on the Sky Sports YouTube channel below.