Heatcheck podcast - Season Finale: This is Giannis Antetokounmpo's league now

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to wrap up what has been a remarkable season in the NBA and look ahead to Thursday night's Draft.

There is a full house for the Heatcheck season finale as the team get right into the latest news and storylines from around the league.

Team USA's disappointing start at the Tokyo Olympics is discussed along with the question marks surrounding Kawhi Leonard's future in Los Angeles, while B.J. Armstrong lists the five point guards searching for new teams this off-season set to trigger a free-agency 'merry-go-round'.

A 'merry-go-round' of Point Guards in the upcoming free agency 🎠



Former NBA PG @bjarmstrong previews a big offseason for the league 🏀 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 28, 2021

This week's Hot or Not sees the two NBA Finalists discussed. First up: Is the NBA now Giannis Antetokounmpo's league given his remarkable performances throughout the postseason to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years?

6:14 B.J. Armstrong thinks the NBA league now belongs to Giannis Antetokounmpo whilst Ovie Soko thinks his physicality allows him to dominate anyone in the world.

After that, attention turns to the runner-up Phoenix Suns and whether this team, as currently assembled with Chris Paul, has what it takes to make another deep run in the playoffs.

The debate gets heated as Mo cites the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that once had all three of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kevin Durant at its core, as an example of how a potential dynasty in the making can crumble before it ever really gets started.

3:25 Mo Mooncey believes this current Phoenix Suns roster won't exist next season, let alone reach an NBA Finals again.

Then it's all about the NBA Draft. Jaydee interviews the projected number one overall pick Cade Cunningham, who is widely expected to be snapped up by the Detroit Pistons unless another franchise can barge their way in with a trade for the top selection.

4:14 Projected number one pick in this year's NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, says he's been preparing for his moment in the league his whole life and feels mentally prepared to share the court with the big stars.

Both Mo and Ovie highlight two talents to pay attention to from the European game you should expect to see later on in the first round: Besiktas' Alperen Sengun and Real Madrid's Usman Garuba.

2:50 Mo Mooncey feels the Turkey league's MVP Alperen Sengun has excellent footwork whilst Ovie Soko says Spain international Usman Garuba is a savage who is the 'perfect new-age big'.

You can watch the full episode of Heatcheck on the Sky Sports YouTube channel below.