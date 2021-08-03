New York Knicks re-sign Derrick Rose, add Boston Celtics' Evan Fournier in free agency

After advancing to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2013, the New York Knicks moved Monday to re-sign guards Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and forward Nerlens Noel on the opening day of free agency.

The team also signed free agent wing Evan Fournier while losing Reggie Bullock, who inked a three-year, $30.5m free agent deal with the Dallas Mavericks to provide shooting around star Luka Doncic.

Rose helped New York reach the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013 after his acquisition from Detroit in February and will sign for $43m over three years according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old scored 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game for the Knicks last season, mostly off the bench. The 2011 MVP and three-time All-Star has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game over 13 seasons for five different teams.

Burks has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30m deal while Noel has committed to a similar three-year, $32m deal.

Fournier, who is currently playing for France in the Tokyo Olympics, scored a team-high 28 points in France's 83-76 victory over Team USA, ending a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S.

According to reports, Fournier will sign a four-year contract up to $78m with the Knicks, including a team option in the fourth year. He spent the end of the 2020-21 season with the Celtics after playing the previous eight-plus campaigns in Orlando, before being traded by the Magic at the deadline in February.

Fournier, 28, averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the Magic and Celtics last season while shooting a career-best 46.3 per cent from three-point range. He has averaged 14.3 points per game in nine seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Magic and Celtics.

Burks, 30, scored 12.7 points per game for the Knicks in 2020-21 and has averaged 10.5 points per game over 10 seasons.

Noel, a 27-year-old rim protector, averaged 5.1 points with 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks last season. His rebounding and block totals were both above his career averages and he fits the team's newfound gritty defensive philosophy under head coach Tom Thibodeau.