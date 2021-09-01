WNBA round-up: Jonquel Jones ties career-high to propel Connecticut Sun to ninth straight win

Jonquel Jones matched her career high with 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun won their ninth consecutive game, beating the host Washington Mystics 85-75 on Tuesday night.

It marks the longest winning streak for Connecticut since they won 12 straight games in 2006.

Jones matched her previous high of 31 points in an 85-64 win against the New York Liberty in June and now leads the WNBA in double-doubles. Brionna Jones added 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Sun.

Briann January also contributed nine points for Connecticut (21-6), who have moved one-and-a-half games clear of the Las Vegas Aces atop the WNBA standings. They have now swept the three-game season series against Washington.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 17 points and Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 apiece to lead the Mystics. Natasha Cloud had 12 assists for Washington (10-16), who have lost 10 of their last 13 games.

Washington entered the game trailing the New York Liberty by percentage points for the league's eighth and final playoff spot.

The Mystics were without WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles and former league MVP Elena Delle Donne. Charles is sidelined with a left glute strain and Delle Donne is day-to-day as she works her way back from multiple back surgeries.

Kia Nurse scored a game-high 21 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 20 points and 10 assists as the host Phoenix Mercury won their seventh consecutive game by defeating the Chicago Sky 103-83.

Brittney Griner, returning from a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle, added 18 points, Diana Taurasi scored 17 and Shey Peddy scored 11 for the Mercury (16-10), who shot 51.9 percent on 3-pointers while improving to 7-7 at home.

Phoenix surpassed 100 points for the second time this season, adding to the commanding 106-79 victory against the New York Liberty last week.

Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Diamond DeShields and Azura Stevens had 15 each and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 to lead the Sky (14-13), who fell to 3-1 on a five-game road trip that concludes on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Kayla McBride scored 25 points and hit four key free throws in the final seconds, while Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 rebounds as the short-handed Minnesota Lynx won their third straight game, 74-66, over the visiting New York Liberty.

With Minnesota (16-9) ahead 68-66, McBride hit a pair of free throws with 21.7 seconds remaining and two more with 14.3 to go. Despite playing without star Sylvia Fowles (shoulder) and fellow starter Layshia Clarendon (lower leg) -- and losing forward Damiris Dantas early in the third quarter with an apparent injury -- the Lynx won for the 11th time in 13 games.

Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 17 for the Liberty (11-17), who have lost a season-high five straight and are clinging to the final playoff berth ahead of Washington by percentage points.

New York entered averaging a WNBA-best 10.4 3-pointers, but went 5 of 24 from distance and shot 32.4 percent overall.

Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 25 points as the Indiana Fever rallied to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-72 in Indianapolis. Teaira McCowan scored the final two of her 15 points on a pair of free throws with 15.3 seconds remaining that completed a 10-0 run to seal the game.

McCowan also matched her career best of 19 rebounds - eight of which came on the offensive end. She shot 9 of 11 from the free-throw line while taking advantage of a thin Sparks frontcourt.

Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points to lead Los Angeles (10-17), who dropped their fourth straight game.

The Sparks were without Chiney Ogwumike due to a scheduled rest on the fifth game in the Sparks' current, six-game road swing. Los Angeles were also without Jasmine Walker due to a knee injury.

Lauren Cox and Nia Coffey did however provided boosts off the bench for Los Angeles. They scored 14 and 13 points to join Ogwumike and Wheeler (10) in double figures.