WNBA round-up: Shey Peddy the hero as Phoenix Mercury shock Atlanta Dream in final seconds

Playing without Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 76-75 on Wednesday night behind free throws by Shey Peddy after she was fouled with 3.8 seconds left on a three-point attempt.

Peddy's trio of free throws gave the Mercury (19-10) their first lead of the game and extended a 10-game winning streak and a nine-game unbeaten run against the Dream.

Courtney Williams' desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark for Atlanta (7-21).

Taurasi was out with an ankle injury suffered late in Monday's win at the Indiana Fever while Griner did not accompany the team to College Park, Georgia, due to personal reasons.

The Mercury felt the loss of Taurasi and Griner immediately, shooting only 34.3 per cent from the field in the first half while Atlanta made 59.5 per cent to take a 48-34 halftime lead.

Peddy, replacing Taurasi in the starting line-up, scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 13 points and Sophie Cunningham finished with 10.

Meanwhile Courtney Williams had 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead the Dream, who were trying to win consecutive games for the first time since May 29.

Monique Billings added 13 points, Elizabeth Williams had 12 with nine rebounds and Candice Dupree finished with 11. Atlanta moved the ball around efficiently with 19 assists and Phoenix were sloppy, committing 16 turnovers.

After building as much as a 16-point lead, Atlanta had its lead cut to 74-71 with 1:12 left on a layup by Kia Vaughn. After Courtney Williams made one of two free throw attempts, Peddy made a layup with 30.4 seconds left to make it 75-73.

Courtney Williams missed a jumper and the Mercury pushed the ball up court with Peddy trying a three-pointer. As she elevated, Elizabeth Williams pushed her from behind with 3.8 seconds left, and Peddy swished all three free throws to seal the win.

Jackie Young scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces strengthened their playoff seeding with a 102-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

A'ja Wilson added 20 points and Riquna Williams scored 16 for the Aces (21-8). Dearica Hamby, returning from a three-game absence caused by an ankle injury, had 14 points, and Kelsey Plum contributed 13.

Chelsea Gray chipped in 14 assists and eight points as the second-seeded Vegas increased their lead over the third-place Seattle Storm (20-10) to one and a half games.

The Aces, who have won seven of their past nine, shot 55.1 per cent from the floor and enjoyed an eight-point scoring advantage at the foul line.

Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Napheesa Collier had 18 for the Lynx (18-10), who fell into fifth place with their loss and the Mercury's win.

Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Kayla McBride also put up 10 for Minnesota, who had won their past five games and 13 of their last 15.

The top two seeds receive a double bye into the playoff semi-finals, and the third and fourth seeds receive a bye into the second round.