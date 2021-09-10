Deandre Jordan signs with Los Angeles Lakers after Detroit Pistons buyout

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan to their roster, the team announced on Thursday night.

Terms of the deal have not been released, though The Athletic reported late last week that Jordan is expected to sign a one-year deal worth $2.6m.

Jordan, 33, was an All-Star in 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and has averaged 9.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 13 seasons with the Clippers (2008-18), Dallas Mavericks (2018-19), New York Knicks (2019) and Brooklyn Nets (2019-21).

In 2020-21 as a member of the Nets, he averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

OFFICIAL: That's our DJ pic.twitter.com/7iUFwcxHd5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 9, 2021

Jordan is the NBA's all-time leader in career field goal percentage, having shot 67.4 percent (3527-5234) from the field throughout his career and he remains the only player in NBA history with multiple seasons shooting over 70 percent from the field.

On top of that, Jordan is also a three-time All-NBA selection, including one First Team selection (2016) and two Third Team selections (2015 and 2017), and led the league in rebounding in consecutive seasons from 2013-15.

He was named to the All-Defensive First Team in both 2015 and 2016 and helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where he formed close friendships with his future teammates on the Nets Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

He joins a star-studded Lakers team that already boasts past and present All-Stars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

The signing was precipitated by a trade between the Nets and Detroit Pistons September 4, clearing Jordan's remaining two-year $20m contract for Brooklyn, which then paved the way for Jordan's release and eventual signing in L.A.

That deal involved the Nets trading Jordan to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for center Jahlil Okafor and forward Sekou Doumbouya. Okafor was released by the Nets earlier on Thursday. The Pistons also received $5.78m, as well as second-round picks in 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2027 for taking on the salary dump.