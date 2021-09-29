WNBA playoffs: Chicago Sky upset Connecticut Sun in double overtime behind Vandersloot's historic triple-double

Candace Parker scored 22 points, Courtney Vandersloot dished out a WNBA playoff-record 18 assists and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky shocked the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 101-95 in double overtime to open their semi-final series on Tuesday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Parker's cut to the basket with 2:16 left in the second overtime put the Sky up 95-93 before Stefanie Dolson's layup with 1:29 to play made it a four-point game. Connecticut's Brionna Jones missed a pull-up jumper at the free throw line with 31.1 seconds to go, and the Sky sealed the win at the line.

Vandersloot added 12 points and 10 rebounds to record the second-ever triple-double in WNBA playoff history -- the first since Sheryl Swoopes' triple-double on September 3, 2005.

"This is playoff time. This is what we want," Vandersloot told the ESPN2 broadcast. "I had no idea I had a triple-double. I have so many threats around me. I was just trying to be aggressive."

Allie Quigley scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 13 for Chicago (16-16). The Sky have won three straight playoff games after earning single-elimination victories over Dallas and Minnesota to reach the semi-finals.

Jonquel Jones led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Connecticut (26-6). Brionna Jones totalled 22 points and 10 boards while DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for the Sun, who had won 14 straight to close the regular season.

Before the game, Sun forward Jonquel Jones was named the WNBA MVP while teammate and center Brionna Jones took home Most Improved Player honours. Connecticut coach Curt Miller was also named the league's Coach of the Year.

Aces go 1-0 up against Mercury

Riquna Williams scored 26 points and Kelsey Plum added 25 off the bench as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 96-90 in the first game of their WNBA semi-final playoff series.

Chelsea Gray recorded 17 points and 12 assists and A'ja Wilson scored 15 points with nine rebounds for the second-seeded Aces, who shook off the early effects of an eight-day layoff.

All five starters hit double-digit points for the fifth-seeded Mercury: Brittney Griner scored 24, Diana Taurasi 20, Kia Nurse 13, Brianna Turner 12 and Skylar Diggins-Smith 10.

However, it was the Mercury who trailed by 10 after three quarters but opened the fourth with a 9-2 run that pulled them within three points. Gray then assisted on Plum's three-pointer and added a basket of her own to give Las Vegas an 83-75 lead.

Phoenix got within four points twice before Wilson took over and scored six straight to give the Aces a 91-81 lead with three minutes left.

Game 2 of both best-of-five series tip off on Friday morning in Las Vegas and Connecticut respectively, with the Aces versus Mercury game live on Sky Sports Mix and Arena from 3am.