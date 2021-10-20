Cade Cunningham: Top draft pick ruled out of Detroit Pistons opener with ankle injury

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team's season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.

Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night without Cunningham, the No 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.

Head coach Dwane Casey has said that the team would take a cautious approach with Cunningham's recovery and that they would not rush the rookie until he is ready. Casey also said he wanted Cunningham to have two or three practices under him before he played in a game.

"He went through some practice today," Casey told reporters on Tuesday. "We'll see. We're not going to put a timetable on it. When he's ready to roll, he's going to be ready to roll."

Detroit is counting on the 6-foot-8 guard to help restore success.

The Pistons have earned a spot in the playoffs just twice since 2009, when they ended an eight-year playoff run that included their third NBA championship, two Eastern Conference titles and six trips to the conference finals.

