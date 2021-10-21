NBA 360 returns to Sky Sports

As part of the NBA's landmark 75th season, NBA 360 is returning to Sky Sports this season for three marquee nights of action - starting on Friday.

Milwaukee and Golden State began the season with victories on opening night, but the magic of the NBA comes on busy nights of action and the opening Friday night delivers exactly that.

Friday Night's Charlotte Hornets @ Cleveland Cavaliers - Midnight New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic - Midnight Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards - Midnight Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics - 12.30am Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers - 12.30am New Orleans Pelicans @ Chicago Bulls - 1am Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets- 1am San Antonio Spurs @ Denver Nuggets- 2am

Sky Sports' first 360 offering will come ahead of Phoenix's trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers which you can watch on Sky Sports Arena from 3am - but to get you in the mood from midnight there is the best of eight live games to enjoy on the same channel via NBA 360.

Charlotte's trip to Cleveland, the New York Knicks in Orlando and Washington's home game with Indiana all tip off at midnight and off the back of those games five more games get under way including the high profile meeting between Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

And that's when the action begins as the coverage takes you around each of the most exciting moments, as they happen across all of the early games and then watch every minute as the Lakers and Suns lock horns.

All in all that amounts to five-and-a-half hours of non-stop, high octane action across the league as fans get their first looks at this season's teams and line-ups with three hours of dunks, three-pointers, triple-doubles, buzzer-beaters and graphics to keep you up-to-date with box scores, standings and storylines.

NBA 360 will also be back later in the season with Martin Luther King Day's bumper offering on Monday, January 17 available to bring you five hours of coverage from six games in the league - and then on the final day of the regular season - Sunday, April 10 - when seedings and play-off (and play-in) places will all be decided.

Watch the NBA season unfold on Sky Sports with live coverage every week include prime-time weekend match-ups and detailed analysis and all the highlights and clips of the big plays every night