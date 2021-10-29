New York Knicks hold off Chicago Bulls in close battle; Utah Jazz stay unbeaten by routing Houston Rockets

The exciting start to the NBA season continued on Thursday night with some impressive road wins for the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic was doing his thing for the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards continued their impressive start to the season.

Here is the round-up of all of the key action.

New York Knicks 104-103 Chicago Bulls

Kemba Walker scored 21 points, RJ Barrett added 20 and the New York Knicks hung on to hand the Chicago Bulls their first loss of the season 104-103.

Julius Randle had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Derrick Rose came off New York's bench to score 12 points against his former team as the Knicks won their second straight and improved to 4-1.

Chicago star Zack LaVine scored 25 points, despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Bulls went on a 12-0 run in the final minutes to nearly tie the score in a game the Knicks seemingly had wrapped up.

On the night that the Bulls paid tribute to Joakim Noah, this was nice to see 👌🏻pic.twitter.com/l4GS70XY8h — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) October 29, 2021

LaVine's dunk with 9.5 seconds left trimmed New York's lead to one point after the Knicks held a 104-91 advantage with 2:59 left. LaVine's thumb was taped up after he was injured Monday in Toronto.

Randle missed a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to give Chicago the final possession, but DeMar DeRozan missed a 15-foot, pull-up shot as time ran out.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and DeRozan added 20 points for Chicago, who fell to 4-1 The Bulls' 4-0 start was their best since 1996-97.

Utah Jazz 122-91 Houston Rockets

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and seven Utah players reached double figures in a win over Houston.

Utah are off to their first 4-0 start since the 2006-07 season.

Joining Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert (16), Jordan Clarkson (16), Donovan Mitchell (15), and Joe Ingles (14), Eric Paschall (13) and Hassan Whiteside (10) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Christian Wood led Houston with 16 points and Jalen Green had 13 points on 3-of-16 shooting. He missed all eight of his three-point attempts. Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun had 14 points.

Houston's shooting struggled, particularly from behind the three-point line. The Rockets made just 9-of-44 from beyond the arc, just 20.5 per cent.

San Antonio Spurs 99-104 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Dallas beat San Antonio.

The Mavericks went ahead to stay on Doncic's alley-oop pass to Dwight Powell for the finish that made it 86-84 with 8:33 left. They stretched that to an 11-point gap by the time Doncic hit a step-back three-pointer about three-and-a-half minutes later.

Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, while Dorian Finney-Smith had 14 and Maxi Kleber 12. They all had at least three three-pointers, the same as Doncic. Kelber also had 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Jakob Poeltl (14 points and 13 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Spurs. Bryn Forbes had 15 points on five threes. Lonnie Walker IV, starting in place of the injured Doug McDermott, scored 14.

Detroit Pistons 102-110 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid shook off lingering pain in his right knee and had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead Philadelphia to victory over Detroit.

Embiid remains hampered by a right knee that hasn't been right since he suffered a torn meniscus during last season's playoffs.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 19 points. Tobias Harris scored 17 points and Maxey had 16 for the Sixers.

Atlanta Hawks 111-122 Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell added 25 with 13 rebounds to lift Washington over Atlanta.

The Wizards (4-1) continued their impressive start under new coach Wes Unseld Jr, winning this time without new point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Washington rested Dinwiddie, who missed almost all of last season because of a knee injury, on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wizards were also without Daniel Gafford because of a thigh issue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bradley Beal storms through the Atlanta Hawks' defence to dunk over John Collins

The Hawks cut a 20-point second-half deficit to five in the fourth quarter, but Harrell dunked off a pass from Beal, and then a dunk by Beal made it 115-106.

John Collins led Atlanta with 28 points on 14-of-16 shooting, and Trae Young added 15 points and 13 assists.

Memphis Grizzlies 104-101 Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant made a driving layup with 57.9 seconds left and shone in Stephen Curry's home building once again, scoring 30 points as Memphis made it two straight thrilling overtime wins against Golden State.

Curry wound up with 36 points, but missed two key three-pointers late in a rematch of the play-in game from five months ago that Memphis won 117-112 in OT on May 21 at Chase Center.

Curry missed a three to end regulation, leaving the teams tied at 98, then another with 1:18 remaining in OT to finish 7-for-20 from deep in the Warriors' first loss following a 4-0 start.

Desmond Bane scored 19 for the Grizzlies, who ended a two-game skid and concluded their four-game West Coast trip with a back-to-back following a 116-96 defeat at Portland on Wednesday night.

Damion Lee added 14 points off the bench for Golden State.

