NBA suspends Nikola Jokic for one Denver Nuggets game without pay, Miami Heat's Markieff Morris fined after altercation between pair

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay after forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind, and Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation.

The ruling was announced by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident, for which Jokic was assessed a technical foul and both players were ejected, occurred with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 113-96 victory over the Heat on November 8 at Ball Arena in Denver.

In addition, Miami forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.

Jokic will serve his suspension on Wednesday, November 10 when the Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers.