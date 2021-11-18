Please select your default edition
LeBron James '50-50' to return to Lakers lineup for next game as Los Angeles prepares to take on the Boston Celtics

The Lakers are 4-6 in games without James so far this season but he could be set for a return this Friday

Thursday 18 November 2021 08:10, UK

LeBron James has been forced to watch from the sidelines as the Lakers have toiled without him
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, without their superstar LeBron James.

James is working towards his return from an abdominal injury that has sidelined him for the last eight games.

Following the Lakers 109-102 loss in Milwaukee, James told ESPN he 'hopes' to be ready Friday as Los Angeles visits Boston for their second matchup in a five-game road trip.

Highlights of the LA Lakers' clash with the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 5 of the NBA

The Lakers are now 4-6 since the superstar's absence but remain optimistic that he will be ready to go soon. Prior to Wednesday's game, James took to the court with assistant coach Phil Handy for his pregame routine despite not playing in the game.

The four-time MVP has played in just six games for the Lakers this season, averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7 assists.

While there is a '50-50′ chance James makes his return Friday as the Lakers battle the Celtics in one of the most celebrated rivalry matchups in sports, Los Angeles will continue to depend on the output of their other two superstars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to bounce back after Wednesday's defeat.

