Paul George leads L.A. Clippers in second-half comeback against Dallas Mavericks

Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a two-game skid with a 97-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the third, when the Clippers turned a one-point half-time deficit into a nine-point lead.
Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points with eight rebounds as the Mavericks played their third consecutive game without star Luka Doncic because of a sprained left knee and ankle.
Paul George was dominant in the third for the Clippers.
Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Mavericks, who have lost all three games without Doncic to open a four-game road trip.
The Mavericks led by as many as nine points in a rough-shooting first half in which both teams shot under 42 per cent from the field. The Clippers rallied to pull within 47-46 at half-time.
The Clippers shot 55.6 per cent (10 of 18) in the third quarter, getting half of their made shots from 3-point range while taking a 71-62 lead.
The Mavericks pulled within 78-75 on Tim Hardaway Jr's 3-pointer with 7:33 remaining before the Clippers went on a 9-0 run for an 87-75 lead.
INSANE FINISH FROM REGGIE JACKSON!!!
That should ice the game.
pic.twitter.com/Lg3imwg6sy
The Mavericks appeared to pull within 94-91 with 52 seconds remaining after a basket by Brunson, but a foul on the Clippers' Terance Mann was rescinded and the basket was taken away. Jackson then scored inside to give the Clippers a 96-89 lead with 29 seconds to play.
Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers in the opener of a six-game home stretch. The Mavericks shot just 20 per cent (6 of 30) from 3-point range.
The teams were meeting for the first time since the Clippers staved off elimination in the first round of last season's playoffs by winning Game 6 and 7 to advance.