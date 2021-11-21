Paul George leads L.A. Clippers in second-half comeback against Dallas Mavericks

Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a two-game skid with a 97-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the third, when the Clippers turned a one-point half-time deficit into a nine-point lead.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points with eight rebounds as the Mavericks played their third consecutive game without star Luka Doncic because of a sprained left knee and ankle.

Paul George was dominant in the third for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/oCUREt5WjI — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) November 21, 2021

Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Mavericks, who have lost all three games without Doncic to open a four-game road trip.

The Mavericks led by as many as nine points in a rough-shooting first half in which both teams shot under 42 per cent from the field. The Clippers rallied to pull within 47-46 at half-time.

The Clippers shot 55.6 per cent (10 of 18) in the third quarter, getting half of their made shots from 3-point range while taking a 71-62 lead.

The Mavericks pulled within 78-75 on Tim Hardaway Jr's 3-pointer with 7:33 remaining before the Clippers went on a 9-0 run for an 87-75 lead.

INSANE FINISH FROM REGGIE JACKSON!!!



That should ice the game.



pic.twitter.com/Lg3imwg6sy — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) November 21, 2021

The Mavericks appeared to pull within 94-91 with 52 seconds remaining after a basket by Brunson, but a foul on the Clippers' Terance Mann was rescinded and the basket was taken away. Jackson then scored inside to give the Clippers a 96-89 lead with 29 seconds to play.

Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers in the opener of a six-game home stretch. The Mavericks shot just 20 per cent (6 of 30) from 3-point range.

The teams were meeting for the first time since the Clippers staved off elimination in the first round of last season's playoffs by winning Game 6 and 7 to advance.