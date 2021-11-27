Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to 15th straight victory dropping 32 points in win at New York Knicks

Devin Booker scored 32 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists to help the Suns improve to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip on Saturday night in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn.

Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.

Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw. Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks.

Friday night's NBA results Phoenix Suns 118-97 New York Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers 103-118 Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings 141-137 Los Angeles Lakers (Triple OT)

Minnesota Timberwolves 115-133 Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks 132-100 Memphis Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks 120-109 Denver Nuggets

New Orleans 98-97 Utah Jazz

Detroit Pistons 97-107 Los Angeles Clippers

Chicago Bulls 123-88 Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors 97-114 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 88-96 San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards 101-99 OKC Thunder

Curry scores 32 as Warriors beat Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and Golden State beat Portland for their sixth straight victory.

Anfernee Simons hit a 3-pointer with 5:31 left that pulled Portland to 100-92, only for Curry to connect from long range the next two Warriors possessions. Simons scored 19 points off the bench with five 3s. The NBA-leading Warriors improved to 17-2.

Portland star Damian Lillard's streak of nine straight games with 20 or more points ended, as he finished with 16.

Kings win triple-OT thriller at Lakers

De'Aaron Fox recorded 34 points and eight assists and Buddy Hield scored 25 points off the bench as the Sacramento Kings notched a dramatic 141-137 triple-overtime victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Tyrese Haliburton registered 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Kings, who recovered from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to improve to 2-1 under interim coach Alvin Gentry.

LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 29 points, 11 assists and 10 boards for the Lakers, who lost for the fifth time in their past seven games. Anthony Davis contributed 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, while Malik Monk had 20 points.

Surging Hornets snap Timberwolves win streak

Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping surging Charlotte snap Minnesota's five-game winning streak.

Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.

The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5 per cent from beyond the arc against the NBA's top-ranked 3-point defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minnesota, and D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.

Young leads Atlanta past Grizzlies as Morant injured

Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta past Memphis in a game where the Grizzlies lost point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury.

Morant left the first quarter with what the team announced as a left knee injury and did not return. He had missed his only shot and converted a pair of free throws.

The Hawks won their seventh straight, the best active streak in the Eastern Conference. They scored their most points in a game this season.

John Konchar led Memphis with 17 points.

Giannis stars as Bucks beat Jokic-less Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and Milwaukee beat depleted Denver for their sixth straight victory.

Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in winning by double digits for the third straight game.

The anticipated matchup of the last two MVPs didn't happen. Nikola Jokic, who won last season in becoming the first Denver player to capture the award, missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist.

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Graham's late 3 sees Pelicans shock Jazz

Devonte' Graham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 98-97 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points. Willy Hernangomez added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and six assists for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Joe Ingles chipped in 12 points apiece.

Jackson leads Clippers past Pistons

Reggie Jackson scored 21 points as Los Angeles beat Detroit.

After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed.

Jackson missed his first five shots, but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career-high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points.

Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.

DeRozan, LaVine star as Bulls blow out Magic

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and Zach LaVine added 21 as Chicago beat Orlando.

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

Wendell Carter Jr., who went the other way in the March 25 trade that sent Vucevic to Chicago, had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando has lost five straight.

Sabonis double-double leads Pacers past Raptors

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds and Indiana beat short-handed Toronto.

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points.

Spurs blow big lead, rally to beat Celtics

Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds as San Antonio rallied to beat Boston after blowing a 24-point lead.

Murray had eight points in the final 2:58 minutes to help snap a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.

Caldwell-Pope, Beal help Wizards past Thunder

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and Washington topped Oklahoma City.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before rebounding to snap a two-game skid.

Daniel Gafford had a career-high eight rejections in the Wizards' victory.

Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15. After winning four in a row, the Thunder have lost seven of eight.