Devin Booker becomes seventh-youngest player to reach 10,000 NBA points as Phoenix Suns beat Oklahoma City Thunder

Devin Booker matched his season-high of 38 points and also had seven rebounds and five assists on a milestone evening to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the first quarter, Booker, at 25 years and 60 days, became the seventh-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points. He finished the game with 10,034.

Booker has scored 68 points in less than a week against the Thunder, having scored 30 when Phoenix registered a 113-101 home win over Oklahoma City last Thursday.

On Wednesday night, JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix, which snapped a two-game slide.

Ty Jerome established career-bests of 24 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma City, who lost their second straight contest.

Wednesday night's NBA results New York Knicks 94-85 Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets 116-108 Indiana Pacers

LA Clippers 91-82 Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks 117-131 Chicago Bulls

LA Lakers 99-104 Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder 97-115 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 120-105 Portland Trail Blazers

Dallas Mavericks 94-95 Sacramanto Kings

Metu's buzzer-beater gives Kings win over Mavericks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks against the Sacramento Kings

Chimezie Metu connected on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that began with 3.8 seconds remaining to give Sacramento Kings a 95-94 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

Metu got his shot at being a hero after the Kings, down by two points, chose not to foul the Mavericks on their final possession, which started with 27.8 seconds left.

Dallas committed a 24-second violation, giving the Kings the ball and De'Aaron Fox passed to Metu, who drilled his third 3-pointer of the game to give Sacramento their second home win in two nights, after Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grizzlies beat Lakers after fourth-quarter rally

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 41 points as Memphis Grizzlies rallied for their third straight win, beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 104-99.

Desmond Bane scored 20 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 for Memphis, who trailed for nearly all of the first three quarters before outscoring the Lakers 26-16 in the final period.

LeBron James tied his career high with eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

James, who turns 37 on Thursday, has scored at least 30 points in six straight games but Lakers have not lost six of their last seven contests

Russell Westbrook recorded his eighth triple-double of the season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Jazz win fifth straight game after seeing off Trail Blazers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Rudy Gay netted 21 points as Utah Jazz secured to a 120-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers

Six Jazz players scored 15 or more points and the team shot 52.9 percent from the field to win their fifth straight game overall and their eighth in a row on the road.

Damian Lillard and Norman Powell each fired in 32 points for Portland, but Larry Nance Jr. (14 points) was the only other Blazer to reach double figures for a short-handed squad that has now dropped three games in a row.

The Blazers were without two coaches, including head coach Chauncey Billups, and seven players who are all in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Bulls complete home-and-home sweep of Hawks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks against the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Nikola Vucevic and Coby White registered double-doubles as Chicago Bulls stretched their winning streak to five games with a 131-117 victory over Atlanta Hawks

A 12-point winner at Atlanta on Monday, the Bulls swept the home-and-home series to send Hawks to their third straight defeat and fifth loss in six games.

Vucevic contributed 16 points and 20 rebounds for his third straight double-double and fourth in five games, while White added 17 points and 12 of Chicago's season-best 38 assists.

DeMar DeRozan (20 points), Ayo Dosunmu (14), Javonte Green (14) and Tyler Cook (10) also finished in double figures for the Bulls.

Trae Young scored a game-high 26 points to go with 11 assists for Atlanta, who were beset by numerous absences due to the NBA's health and safety protocols for Covid-19.

Clippers come out on top against Celtics

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Boston Celtics

Marcus Morris Sr. finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds against his former team to lead Los Angeles Clippers past Boston Celtics in a 91-82 victory.

Luke Kennard, Eric Bledsoe and Terance Mann added 17 points apiece for Los Angeles, which had lost two straight and five of their previous six games.

Jaylen Brown had a game-high 30 points on 13-of-36 shooting for the Celtics, while Robert Williams III added 16 points and 14 rebounds before exiting in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.

Boston, who suffered a third straight defeat and eighth in their last 11 games made just four out of 42 3-pointers.

Knicks defeat depleted Detroit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Knicks against the Detroit Pistons

Alec Burks poured in a season-high 34 points off the bench as visiting New York Knicks rallied in the fourth quarter to down depleted Detroit Pistons 94-85.

Immanuel Quickly had 18 points and RJ Barrett tossed in 15 for New York.

Detroit's Saddiq Bey had a career-high 32 points and Hamidou Diallo supplied 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons, who had 12 players listed as out, including eight in league protocols.

They used six players who were signed to 10-day contracts in the past week.

Rouzier leads Hornets past Pacers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets against the Indiana Pacers

Terry Rozier poured in 35 points, including a hot stretch late in the game, as Charlotte Hornets defeated Indiana 106-108 at Indianapolis for their third straight win.

Three times in the last six minutes when the Pacers made runs, Rozier answered with jumpers. His 3-pointer stretched the edge to 111-103 with 2:33 to play and he had 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers in scoring for the sixth time in the last eight games, racking up 27 points.