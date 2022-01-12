Los Angeles Clippers overturn 25-point comeback to stun Denver Nuggets, Brandon Ingram scores last-second winner for New Orleans Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers produced a 25-point comeback to shock the Denver Nuggets, Brandon Ingram lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to victory with 1.3 seconds remaining and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their win streak to a franchise-record 10 games. Round-up of Tuesday night's NBA action...

Denver Nuggets 85-87 Los Angeles Clippers

Amir Coffey registered 18 points, seven assists and four steals as Los Angeles overcame a 25-point, third-quarter deficit to stun Denver.

The Clippers came from behind to take an 83-81 lead on Coffey's 3-pointer with 2:30 remaining, before Nicolas Batum connected for another trey to cap a 52-22 burst and give the Clippers a five-point edge with 1:47 to play.

Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann added 13 points apiece for Los Angeles, who scored just 28 first-half points.

Denver's Aaron Gordon posted season highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds and Nikola Jokic added 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Phoenix Suns 99-95 Toronto Raptors

Devin Booker hit the go-ahead jump shot with 1:02 to play as the Suns went on to end the Toronto Raptors' six-game winning streak with a 99-95 victory.

Booker's 19-footer gave Phoenix a one-point lead and Chris Paul followed with a 16-footer with 32.5 seconds left. OG Anunoby's layup cut Toronto's deficit to one with 14.1 seconds to go until Booker restored the three-point lead with two free throws with 6.5 seconds left.

Booker finished with 16 points before fouling out, while Jae Crowder led Phoenix with 19 points, Deandre Ayton added 16, and Paul had 15 points and 12 assists.

Anunoby had 25 points for Toronto, Pascal Siakam added 22 points, Fred VanVleet scored 21 and Chris Boucher had 13 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 33 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, as host New Orleans ended Minnesota's four-game winning run.

Josh Hart added 21 points, Herbert Jones scored 14 and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, 16 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points, Malik Beasley had 18 off the bench and D'Angelo Russell tallied 18 points and 10 assists.

Golden State Warriors 108-116 Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant scored a game-high 29 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 10th straight game, outlasting visiting Golden State.

Ziaire Williams scored 17 points, and Tyus Jones added 17 points and eight assists off the bench for the Grizzlies, while Brandon Clarke finished with 14 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 and secured a game-high 11 rebounds.

Stephen Curry notched his second triple-double of the season, logging a team-high 27 points and adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson scored 14 in his second game back after a two-and-a-half-year absence due to injury.

Detroit Pistons 87-133 Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic supplied 22 points and DeMar DeRozan contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds as host Chicago defeated Detroit for the 10th straight time.

Lonzo Ball scored 18 points for the Bulls, who matched a season high in points and 3-pointers (18) as they won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Vucevic amassed 16 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Pistons by two. Josh Jackson paced the Pistons with 16 points, Saddiq Bey scored 14 and Isaiah Stewart 11.

Oklahoma City Thunder 118-122 Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points as Washington opened an eight-game homestand with a win over Oklahoma City.

The Wizards have won back-to-back games while the Thunder have lost the last five and seven of eight.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Washington while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points. Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points and eight assists on 13-of-22 shooting.