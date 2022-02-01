Ja Morant takes blame for Memphis Grizzlies defeat to Philadelphia 76ers in overtime thriller

Ja Morant has said that anyone feeling disappointed by the Memphis Grizzlies' defeat in an overtime thriller in Philadelphia should blame him.

The most thrilling match on the Monday night card was the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers' duel at the Wells Fargo Center.

Despite a 37-point effort from Morant, who was named as a Western Conference All-Star starter last week, the Sixers' prevailed 122-119 without their MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

The number two pick in the 2019 draft is also in the top 10 of the MVP race right now and put in a performance befitting of a player who has risen to prominence as one of the league's true stars.

But rather than focus on all the good stuff he did against the Sixers, Morant instead focused on the free throw he missed which could have won the game towards the end of regulation time.

He scored on a floater with 8.1 seconds left and was fouled by Andre Drummond. 76ers coach Doc Rivers challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful. Morant missed the free throw, though, keeping the game tied at 111, and Seth Curry's baseline jumper at the regulation buzzer rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.

Morant said: "If there's anybody you want to be mad at, it can be me. Nine turnovers, missed some big free throws, didn't make a three (he went 0-for-5). If there's anybody to be mad at - pick me."

"It's one game, it doesn't define us as a team. It's not going to change how we attack each and every game.

"Close games, late in the game, it's pretty much the same thing. If I made free throws, we probably wouldn't have gone into overtime."

Morant put on an exciting show in the third quarter in particular, dazzling with shifty moves, awe-inspiring leaping ability and magician-like passing. He twice zoomed past Drummond with stop-on-the-dime change of direction on consecutive layups early in the quarter, assisted Ziaire Williams' fast-break layup with a perfectly placed behind-the-back pass and took off like bouncing on a trampoline for a left-handed alley-oop dunk that tied it at 80 with 2:43 left in the period.

The Memphis star had the normally tough Philly fans "oohing" and "aahing" in amazement of his moves, and he finished the period with 13 points as the Grizzlies trailed 84-80 entering the fourth.

Morant spoke after the game about his developing relationship with the rookie who went 10th in the draft, and who is growing in confidence seemingly with every game.

Williams was an important part of the Grizzlies' charge down the stretch and could've put the team ahead with a 3-pointer late in overtime, but it rimmed out and Tyrese Maxey sealed the game with a breakaway bucket in transition.

It was the right play, he was open. If it was to happen again, I'd make the same pass," Morant said. "He's earned that from his play before. He's made that shot plenty of times this season.

"His defense is big-time for us as well. He earned that opportunity to be out there late in the game and his work speaks for itself when he's out there.

"We all trust him and the coaching staff does as well."

The pair have a very good on-court chemistry, particularly on the fast-break, but Morant said it's something they've had to work on.

Morant added: "He gets out with me and runs on the break. He's 6'9, very athletic, so I know if I put it at the rim, he's going to go up and get it.

"It's just our connection, earlier on in the season I missed him with many lobs but we just had a sit down and had to talk about so now when I see him I'm looking for it, and he got the advantage so I just put the ball in the air and go let him make the play."