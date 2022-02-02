Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns past Brooklyn Nets as NBA's best team stretches winning streak to 11 games

Devin Booker scored 35 points and Mikal Bridges added a season-high 27 as the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night.

The Suns (41-9) continued their best start to a season in franchise history and have two double-digit winning streaks this season. They won 18 games in a row from October 30 to December 2.

Bridges scored a season-high for a second straight game. The lanky 6-foot-6 forward had 26 points against the Spurs on Sunday and was arguably even better against the Nets, shooting 10 of 14 from the field and adding eight rebounds and four assists.

The Suns took a 91-82 lead into the fourth quarter and never trailed. Chris Paul finished with 20 points and 14 assists. Cam Johnson had 16 points off the bench.

Brooklyn has lost five straight. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 26 points while James Harden had 22. Blake Griffin scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting off the bench.

Tuesday night's NBA results Brooklyn Nets 111-121 Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors 124-120 San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards 98-112 Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat 106-110 Toronto Raptors

Denver Nuggets 115-130 Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic 115-126 Chicago Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans 111-101 Detroit Pistons

Poole leads undermanned Warriors to victory over Spurs

Jordan Poole had 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, and short-handed Golden State beat San Antonio for its seventh straight victory.

Golden State rallied from a 17-point deficit despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back.

Damion Lee had 21 points for the Warriors and rookie Moses Moody added 20.

Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Murray had a pair of baskets in the final minute, including a 15-footer that gave the Spurs a 120-119 lead with 40 seconds remaining. Keldon Johnson added 21 points.

Giannis imperious as Bucks beat Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as Milwaukee handed Washington its sixth straight loss.

The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal due to a sprained left wrist. The Wizards had announced on Monday that Beal would miss at least the rest of this trip, which ends Wednesday at Philadelphia.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis 17, Khris Middleton 13 and Grayson Allen 10 for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma scored 25, Montrezl Harrell had 20 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 for the Wizards.

Trent Jr. impresses again as Raptors defeat Heat

Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto won its third straight game, beating Miami.

Trent Jr. matched DeMar DeRozan's franchise record and extended his personal career best by reaching 30 points for the fifth consecutive game.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, OG Anunoby had 13, Precious Achiuwa 12 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors won their second straight meeting with Miami. Toronto beat the Heat 124-120 in triple overtime last Saturday.

Timberwolves bench and Towns star in win over Nuggets

Jarred Vanderbilt scored 18 points against his former team, Taurean Prince had 23 and Minnesota's bench led the way in a victory over Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves' reserves outscored Denver's 68-49. Minnesota's second unit took advantage when Denver star Nikola Jokic rested in the first half to take a commanding lead the Timberwolves wouldn't relinquish.

Jokic finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, but sat the entire fourth quarter with Minnesota's lead ballooning to 30 and the Nuggets playing the first game of a back-to-back. Denver had its five-game winning streak snapped.

DeRozan, LaVine help Chicago outlast Orlando

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and Chicago beat Orlando.

DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. Franz Wagner scored 22 and Cole Anthony 20.

Ingram leads Pelicans past Pistons

Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and New Orleans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Detroit.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans' 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak.

The Pistons, who overcame a 15-0 deficit to beat Cleveland on Sunday, led 76-61 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. But with Cade Cunningham sidelined by a hip pointer, they were outscored 50-25 the rest of the way.

Detroit's Jerami Grant had 17 points in his return after missing 24 games with a thumb injury. Cory Joseph led the team with 18 points.