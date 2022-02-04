Trae Young drops 43 as Atlanta Hawks bring Phoenix Suns' winning streak to an end

Trae Young scored 43 points and led Atlanta's flurry of three-pointers as the surging Hawks beat Phoenix 124-115 on Thursday night to end the Suns' 11-game winning streak.

The Hawks made 20 of 41 three-pointers, including six by Young, whose final effort made it 122-113 with 37 seconds remaining. Kevin Huerter made five and had 19 points.

The Hawks have won eight of their last nine games, with their only loss - to Toronto - coming when Young was out with a right shoulder contusion. Young will start as Atlanta's only representative in the February 20 All-Star Game.

NBA-leading Phoenix dropped to 41-10, losing for the first time since January 8 at home against Miami. Devin Booker and Chris Paul were named All-Stars before the game.

Booker led the Suns with 32 points. Mikal Bridges had 24, and Paul 18.

The Suns' second winning streak of more than 10 games this season included eight games on the road. They set a franchise record with 18 consecutive wins from October 30 to December 2, including a 121-117 home victory over the Hawks on November 6.

Clippers prevail over Lakers after frenetic finish

Reggie Jackson gave the Clippers the lead with a driving layup with four seconds remaining and finished with 25 points in a victory over the Lakers.

There were five lead changes in the final 1:03, including Jackson's winner. Anthony Davis, who led the Lakers with 30 points and 17 rebounds, had a chance to win it, but missed a running floater as time expired.

The Lakers regained the lead on Davis' dunk before Jackson's decisive layup.

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 29 points, and Serge Ibaka added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Malik Monk scored 21 points for the Lakers, and Russell Westbrook had 17.

Splash Bros on vintage form as Dubs down Kings

Klay Thompson hit his first seven shots overall and initial six three-pointers and finished with 23 points and seven assists to help Golden State beat Sacramento for its eighth straight victory.

Thompson finished eight for 11 from the floor with seven threes and continues to make strides following his two-and-a-half-year comeback from surgeries on his left knee and and right Achilles tendon.

Stephen Curry, Thompson's fellow member of the so-called Splash Brothers duo, had 20 points and seven assists.

Davion Mitchell scored 26 points for Sacramento, and Harrison Barnes added 25 against his former team.

Siakam drops 25 as Raptors beat Bulls in OT

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Boucher added 16 points and 10 rebounds as Toronto outlasted Chicago in overtime.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each scored 21 points as Toronto won its fourth straight overall and snapped a five-game losing streak against the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic matched his season high with 30 points and had 18 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points.

Heat snap losing streak in San Antonio

Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds as Miami beat San Antonio to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points, and Duncan Robinson had 14.

Derrick White had 22 points for San Antonio.

Edwards, Towns star as Timberwolves beat Pistons

Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 14 rebounds as Minnesota beat Detroit.

Taurean Prince added 23 points to help Minnesota win its third straight and fifth in six games.

Saddiq Bey had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit.