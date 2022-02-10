Nickeil Alexander-Walker joins Utah Jazz as part of three-team deal involving Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers acquired injured veteran forward Joe Ingles from the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade on Wednesday with San Antonio which sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez to the Jazz.

The Blazers also got Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick from the Jazz, who received Alexander-Walker from the Blazers and Hernangomez from the Spurs. Portland sent Tomas Satoransky to San Antonio, which also got a 2027 draft pick from Utah.

Utah is trying to shore up both its perimeter and interior depth as it prepares for a playoff push and adding Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez could help on both fronts.

To acquire Alexander-Walker, though, the Jazz had to part with a beloved fan favourite and the franchise's all-time leader in 3-pointers made and attempted in Ingles. He was ruled out for the season last week after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee but told reporters after suffering the injury he planned to come back next season.

Full trade details: Utah receives:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (via Portland)

Juancho Hernangomez (via San Antonio)



Portland receives:

Joe Ingles (via Utah)

Elijah Hughes (via Utah)

Second-round pick (via Utah)



San Antonio receives:

Tomas Satoransky (via Portland)

Second-round pick (via Utah)

"I have zero doubt I'll be able to come back better than what I was before," Ingles said last week. "My game and the way I play, I'm not going to lie, I've never relied on athleticism. I've been able to be successful by being who I am and the way I play."

Ingles has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Jazz and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Ingles would like to return to Utah in the future but is keeping an open mind about wherever his career takes him next.

Joe Ingles last week, in anticipation of being traded: "If I’m able to get someone back that would help them make a push for the end of the year, I understand that. I’m not going to sit here and be sour and upset." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 9, 2022

Alexander-Walker was traded to the Blazers on Tuesday but did not last long there, moving on to Utah in this reported trade a day later. He is one of three first-round draft choices the Pelicans made in 2019.

Alexander-Walker has struggled to produce consistently in his first three seasons but has been prolific in spurts. He is averaging 12.8 points this season with a season-high of 33 points and a career-high last season of 37 points.

Hernangomez is in his seventh NBA season and has appeared in just five games for the Spurs (1.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg) but has shown capability in the past as a rebounder.

Satoransky was dealt to Portland on Tuesday in the deal that sent Alexander-Walker there as well for CJ McCollum. A veteran guard, Satoransky is averaging near career-lows in most statistics (2.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.4 apg) this season.

The Jazz struggled through January, amassing a 4-12 record as injuries to All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert spoiled a 26-10 start to the season. Utah has won its last four games after beating the Golden State Warriors last night.

