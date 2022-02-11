Luka Doncic hails Kristaps Porzingis following Latvian being traded after 51-point career-high display

It's somewhat ironic, or some might even say fitting, that Luka Doncic fired in the most points of his NBA career just a few hours after Kristaps Porzingis was traded.

Luka Doncic lit it up for 28 points in the first quarter, the most by a single player in the league this season, on his way to a career high of 51.

The much-vaunted 'Luka Magic' was in evidence as the Slovenian showcased all of his dazzling array of skills in the Dallas Mavericks' 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

This was the 17th time in Doncic's career, including both the regular season and the playoffs, that he scored 40 points or more but he hadn't yet reached the half century.

Even though he was happy to set a new career-high, Doncic was eager to pay tribute to his departed colleague.

"Obviously, we're going to miss KP," Doncic said. "We were building something great here. It didn't obviously work out. I wish him the best.

Injuries were certainly a significant factor in Porzingis' failure to carve out a longer tenure in Dallas. He averaged 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game but only played 134 games across the three years he spent with the Mavs and played in 34 of 55 games this season, when he was sidelined by a litany of injuries and illness, most recently a bone bruise in his right knee.

"He went through a lot with the injuries," Doncic said. "I think this year, he was way better. The NBA is a business, and I wish him the best in the future."

As for Doncic, he was mesmeric in Thursday night's game in front of his home fans.

After Doncic's drained his seventh three of that red-hot first quarter, which he finished 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, a large swell of spectators at American Airlines Center stayed on their feet and then cheered loudly when play stopped and a beaming Doncic walked over the bench.

"I just felt great the first quarter obviously," he said. "Everything was going in. When you feel like that, you just don't want it to stop."

"Tonight was just Luka," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "That little step-back three, I'll live with that. That's his shot, but if he misses a couple or few of those, then the game is different. But he made them, and that's why he's a great player."

Fans chanted "MVP! MVP!" as Doncic waited for the free throw that put him at 50 for the first time. He made the second for a 110-103 lead with 40 seconds remaining.

Image: Kristaps Porzingis and Doncic celebrate a basket for the Dallas Mavericks against the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2021

Because of all the scoring, Doncic's career-best streak of seven games with at least 10 assists ended. The three-time All-Star had six assists and nine rebounds.

"It was a really fun thing to watch," coach Jason Kidd said. "Didn't have to do much. Just tried to stay out of the way. It was incredible."

Now he will probably be considered the team's sole "star" talent, but in exchange for Porzingis, the Mavericks received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, another Latvian big who can shoot the three ball.

Perhaps it will prove a shrewd move to swap Porzingis for two different complementary pieces instead. As well as that, Dallas gave Dorian Finney-Smith a four-year, $55m extension after Thursday's deadline, a move that really pleased Doncic.

Now GM Nico Harrison and governor Mark Cuban will be looking to ensure Luka has what he needs around him for the Mavs to compete consistently

"I trust them, whatever move they make," said Doncic, who was ecstatic that starting forward Dorian Finney-Smith agreed to a four-year, $55m extension after Thursday's deadline. "We've got two new guys who are welcome. Bertans is a great shooter. Dinwiddie can put the ball on the floor and he can score. The NBA is a business.

"I think I have great team-mates. A lot of people can do a lot of stuff, and I'm really good now. I think we're playing great basketball."

Doncic's career night was the fifth 50-point performance in Mavericks history and Doncic could even have attempted to tie or break Dirk Nowitzki's overall franchise record of 53 points, set in 2004, but dribbled out the final possession with the win secured.

"You don't shoot that shot, it's disrespectful," said Doncic. A sporting gesture, indeed, from a player for whom the sky is truly the limit - and who, fittingly, is a bit of a Maverick.