Joel Embiid dominates as Philadlephia 76ers hang on to beat Milwaukee Bucks after relinquishing double-digit lead

Joel Embiid had 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the Philadelphia 76ers regrouped after squandering a 15-point lead to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-120 on Thursday night.

Embiid put the 76ers ahead for good at 117-116 with a 10-footer with 2:32 left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Philadelphia played without James Harden, who hasn't made his 76ers debut since coming over in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week. The 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP hasn't played since February 2 due to an injured left hamstring.

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton missed a three-pointer with about nine seconds left.

The Bucks had one final chance after Philadelphia's Furkan Korkmaz lost the ball out of bounds with 2.3 seconds left. After Embiid fouled Antetokounmpo to force one more inbounds pass with 1.1 seconds left, Middleton missed a desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris scored 19 points each for the 76ers.

Thursday night's NBA results Philadelphia 76ers 123-120 Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks 125-118 New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat 111-107 Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards 117-103 Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets 111-142 Los Angeles Clippers

Doncic scores 49 as Dallas defeats New Orleans

Luka Doncic had 49 points and 15 rebounds and Dallas never trailed against New Orleans en route to a sixth victory in seven games.

Doncic made four of his first five three-point shots - sometimes skipping back to the defensive end in celebration as the net billowed from a long make - before finishing 7 of 14 from deep. He also had eight assists.

Dallas raced to a 45-27 lead after the first quarter, when Doncic scored 19 points and the Mavs combined to make nine of 12 threes. The Mavs took their first lead of 20 or more on another three by Davis Bertans on their first shot of the second period.

CJ McCollum scored 38 points, giving him four straight games with 20 or more, including three with at least 30, but the Pelicans fell to 1-4 since acquiring the star guard from Portland on February 8.

Heat prevail in double-OT thriller against Hornets

Kyle Lowry scored 12 of his 25 points after regulation as Miami beat Charlotte in double overtime to enter the All-Star break tied for the Eastern Conference lead.

Duncan Robinson added 21 points for Miami, and Jimmy Butler overcame a horrendous shooting night to make clutch jumpers in the second overtime period to finish with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Miami has won six of their last seven games, tying the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the East at 38-21.

Miles Bridges had 29 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball added 14 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime.

Wizards defeat Nets as Hachimura scores 20

Rui Hachimura scored 20 points, Corey Kispert added 16 as Washington beat Brooklyn.

Ish Smith had 15 points, and Dani Avdija 13 to help the Wizards win their second straight.

Patty Mills scored 22 points, and Cam Thomas added 20 for the Nets, coming off a comeback victory at New York on Wednesday night. They have lost 12 of 14.

Morris Sr., Kennard star as Clippers dominate Rockets

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points and Luke Kennard added 25 as Los Angeles sped to a 17-point lead in the first half on the way to victory over Houston.

Terance Mann scored 20 points as the Clippers won for the third time in four games. Los Angeles shot 51.4 per cent (18 of 35) from three-point range, and had a 50-35 rebounding advantage. Kennard went 8 of 9 from three-point range.

Jalen Green had 21 points and Jae'Sean Tate added 19 for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight game and for the 11th time in 12 games. Christian Wood and Josh Christopher scored 13 points apiece for Houston.