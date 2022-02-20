Can Team LeBron be beaten? James goes for 5th straight NBA All-Star Game triumph

Stephen Curry could not do it. Giannis Antetokounmpo has failed at it twice. Now Kevin Durant gets his second shot.

None have been able to draft a team to beat one picked by LeBron James in the NBA All-Star Game. He is 4-0 in the format and might have assembled his most stacked team yet for the game Sunday night in his home state.

Curry, Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic will start along with James, putting four former NBA MVPs in one starting unit. DeMar DeRozan, who might be having his finest season yet in his first year in Chicago, rounds out the starting five.

It is hard to compete with that, but that does not mean it cannot be done.

"Well, we're all All-Stars here," Team Durant's Draymond Green said. "So I think we stack up just fine and I don't know, we'll see how it goes, but I think we'll be just fine."

The NBA did away with the traditional East vs West format after the 2017 All-Star Game, when the West's 192-182 victory was so devoid of effort that the players and league realized something had to be done to raise the stakes. So the leading vote-getter in each conference becomes the captain to choose his side and the teams play to win money for charity.

Team LeBron beat Team Stephen in 2018 and scored victories over Team Giannis in 2019 and 2020. Last year's victory in Atlanta was over Team Durant, the same matchup as this season.

James also drafted Luka Doncic and Chris Paul. Miami and Team Durant coach Erik Spoelstra hoped he would be able to coach James and Jimmy Butler, his former and current Heat stars. Instead, he will be going against both.

"So we're going to throw the kitchen sink at them," Spoelstra quipped. "Box-and-1, triangle-and-2, full-court press and some things that I probably can't even think of right now."

Durant is still out with sprained knee ligament, replaced in his starting lineup by Boston's Jayson Tatum. NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid, Atlanta's Trae Young and first-time All-Stars Ja Morant of Memphis and Andrew Wiggins of Golden State are the other starters.

Image: LeBron James fist-bumps with members of Team LeBron at NBA All-Star practice on Saturday

James will be making his 18th consecutive All-Star Game start, extending his own record. He said he tries not to overdo it with how much and how hard he plays in the exhibition, but also wants to give fans a good show.

"I've been a part of quite a few of these games, so definitely want to be smart about my minutes and things that I play," James said. "It's the only time and only game throughout the season where I'm OK talking about my minutes."

Curry impressed by combination of youth and experience

Besides Morant and Wiggins, the All-Star Game will feature five other first-timers: Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland of Cleveland, LaMelo Ball of Charlotte, Fred VanVleet of Toronto and Dejounte Murray of San Antonio. On other end, Durant and Paul were selected for a 12th time, a mixture that had Curry saying the competition in the league might be better than ever.

"It's probably at an all-time high in terms of some of the young guys who are stepping into All-Star-level basketball," the two-time MVP said. "You've got a lot of first-timers here who are so deserving of the honour. They've made huge leaps. But then you've also got like myself, Bron, CP, guys that have been around for a long time that are trying to still do it."

Injury information

Image: Chris Paul of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All-Star Practice

Green joins former Golden State teammate Durant on the sideline because of his back injury. James Harden is out for Team LeBron because of a hamstring injury, while Utah's Donovan Mitchell missed practice Saturday because of an illness not related to COVID-19.

Chris Paul is not sure if he can go for Team LeBron, with his right hand wrapped in a cast after he was hurt Wednesday in Phoenix's victory over Houston.

"I'm going to see, even if it's just to get out there and maybe throw a couple assists," said Paul, the All-Star Game's career leader in that category. "As long as I pass it to somebody, somebody will make it."

There is also a lack of clarity as to whether Zach LaVine will feature tonight, but he did say he will fight through the discomfort in his knee for the rest of the season.

Celebrating NBA 75

The NBA will honour members of its 75th anniversary team during a halftime ceremony. The league celebrated its 50th anniversary team when Cleveland last hosted the game in 1997.

Giannis the Great

Antetokounmpo has blown past Durant and James as the All-Star Game's leader in scoring average. He is at 28.8 points per game in his five appearances after scoring 35 points on 16-for-16 shooting while winning MVP honours in 2021.

Him being on Team LeBron is a big reason they are strong favourites to make it 5-0 for their skipper as and NBA All-Star captain.

The Kobe Trophy

Image: The Kobe Bryant NBA All Star Game MVP Trophy

The winner of the MVP award receives the Kobe Bryant Trophy, which was named in the longtime Laker star's honour after he died just before the 2020 All-Star Game. A new trophy debuts this year with an eight-sided base covered by 18 stars, representing Bryant's total of All-Star selections. He was the MVP a record-tying four times.

Watch the 71st NBA All-Star Game live on Sky Sports as Team LeBron takes on Team Durant on Sunday night at 11pm on Sky Sports Arena, and joined on Main Event from 11.30pm.