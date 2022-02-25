James Harden to make Philadelphia 76ers debut at Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night

James Harden will make his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

That's according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who tweeted the news on Thursday evening.

Following the trade deadline, Philadelphia announced that Harden would be held out until after the All-Star break as the former league MVP rehabilitated a minor hamstring injury.

But after sitting out the festivities in Cleveland, the report suggests that the Sixers feel he's now immediately ready to go after receiving treatment and participating in training.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Heatcheck team debate whether the Philadelphia 76ers are favourites to win the Eastern Conference after their blockbuster trade for James Harden.

Philadelphia announced on February 14 that Harden wouldn't play until after the All-Star break. Harden apparently feels he's ready to go after rehabbing a minor left hamstring injury, receiving treatment and participating in on-court training.

Harden, who averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds will team up with MVP candidate Joel Embiid in Philadelphia and head coach Doc Rivers recently said he doesn't anticipate a big transition period as the two stars learn to play with each other.

"Listen, putting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn't," Rivers said. "I mean, he's just a terrific basketball player, so you don't need to overcomplicate it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kenny, Chuck, EJ, and Shaq debate who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade? The Nets or the 76ers?

The primary player that went to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster trade, Ben Simmons, has yet to feature but the other two men who went the other way, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, made their debuts for their new team last night, with both starting in a 129-106 defeat to the Boston Celtics.