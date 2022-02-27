Ben Simmons: Brooklyn Nets star still has no exact timeline for debut as he deals with 'back soreness'

Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets' new acquisition work towards making his 2021-22 debut.

Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday's game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered "just a little soreness in his back."

"It's not like an injury," Nash said. "It's just kind of like as he's returning to play, his back's flared up a little. It's not like a long-term thing."

Brooklyn has not place an exact timeline for the Australian's return.

The Nets acquired the 6ft 10ins guard/forward along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feruary 10 trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, the No 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hasn't played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals. He demanded a trade last summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Barkley says the league should fearful once the Brooklyn Nets get back to a full fitness and start firing on all cylinders.

"He hasn't played a game since June," Nash said. "I think that's just a part of his process of returning to play. As you ramp up, you're a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness."

While speaking to reporters after the trade, Simmons said he hoped to play again by the time the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10.