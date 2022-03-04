Joe Harris: Brooklyn Nets swingman to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris will have more surgery on his left ankle and miss the remainder of the season.

Harris had surgery on the ankle on November 29 and has missed the last 49 games. Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement on Thursday that Harris would need an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks.

That means the Nets will finish the season without one of the best outside shooters in the NBA. Harris led the league in 3-point percentage last season and in 2018-19. He is one of only five players to top the league in that category multiple times.

Harris has played just 14 games this season, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.6 per cent from deep. The former second-round pick is in his sixth season with the Nets franchise after initially being drafted by Cleveland in 2014.

Brooklyn was 10-4 in the games Harris played, the last of which a 24-point win over Oklahoma City on Nov. 14. The Nets (32-31) entered Thursday's nationally televised game against the Miami Heat in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, on track for a Play-In Tournament berth barring a chase-down of Boston or Cleveland in the standings over the season's final 19 games.