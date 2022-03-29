Top 10 All-time NBA European stars: Vote for the best Euro players in league history

From Dirk Nowitzki to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic to the late Drazen Petrovic – Europeans have always had an influence and that is truer than ever now.

The last three NBA MVP awards have been awarded to Europeans with Antetokounmpo winning in 2019 and 2020 before Nikola Jokic took the honours last season.

Both men are in the top three of the latest NBA MVP ladder this year as well, as the race comes down to the final couple of weeks of the season.

Doncic is also in the top five and is the youngest member of that quintet, asserting that he can very much be a contender for the award for a decade and more to come.

It's been a year of Euro Votes to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary season. After celebrating the top teams, jerseys and moments, the final NBA 75 | Euro Vote campaign is giving fans the chance to vote for your top 10 NBA European players of all time.

NBA All-time European team candidates Left to right – top row: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boris Diaw, Vlade Divac, Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic



Left to right – second row: Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, Toni Kukoc



Left to right – third row: Sarunas Marciulionis, Dirk Nowitzki, Mehmet Okur, Tony Parker, Drazen Petrovic



Left to right – bottom row: Dino Radja, Arvydas Sabonis, Detlef Schrempf, Peja Stojakovic, Hedo Turkoglu

A panel of European basketball experts have shortlisted their 20 favourite All-Time NBA European Players, as listed above referencing the picture at the top of the page, and now it's up to the fans to vote. The top 5 players will be named to the All-Time NBA European First Team and the sixth-to-tenth-placed players will be named to the All-Time NBA European Second Team. There are no position restrictions on the voting.

The final results of the All-Time NBA European First Team and Second Team will be announced on NBA Europe social channels. More info on how the voting works will be available in the FAQs on the website including the names of all the panel members.

The vote runs for the next eight days and ends at 10.59pm on Wednesday 6 April. The winner will then be announced on Friday 8 April.

So what are you waiting for – get voting!

The rush of live NBA games (TV listings here) continues on Sky Sports this week, subscribe to watch the live action.