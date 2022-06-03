Adam Silver discusses All-NBA voting changes, addresses potential expansion talk, and reveals latest on plans to implement in-season tournament

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the press on a host of important subjects ahead of the NBA Finals opener including potential changes to All-NBA voting.

At the moment, the voting is determined by positions with the 100 voters having to select two guards, two forwards and one center on each team.

But with us now living very much in the era of positionless basketball, Silver has admitted that may change.

He also spoke on a host of other subjects including potential NBA expansion, the progress on implementing an in-season tournament and the talk of the Portland Trail Blazers being sold after it was revealed last night that an offer has been made for the franchise.

The NBA commissioner covered a broad spectrum topics during his media availability and the growing belief that the All-NBA voting system should change to ensure the best players get recognised, rather than voters having to go by position, was prominent among them.

The current system has meant, with two centers at forefront of MVP voting – Joel Embiid and two-time winner of the award Nikola Jokic – only one of them has been able to recognised in the All-NBA first team with Embiid having to settle for second-team honours on both occasions.

Silver admitted "a fair amount of consideration" is going into potentially changing the system by which All-NBA teams are selected.

"In terms of determinations for All-NBA, I think a fair amount of consideration is going into whether [the media] should just be picking top players than be picking by position," Silver said. "I think we are a league that has moved increasingly toward positionless basketball, and the current system may result in some inequities based on the happenstance of what your position is.

"So that is something we're looking at. It's something that we will discuss with the players association because it has an impact on incentives and players contracts, and it has, you know, deep meaning for their legacy as well. So we will look at those things.

"We're going to discuss that with the players and sit down once again and see if there's a better way to do it."

Will the NBA be expanding to include two new teams?

Silver said any talk that the league is targeting Seattle and Las Vegas for expansion in 2024 "is not true."

"We are not discussing that at this time," Silver said.

Image: Seattle hasn't had an NBA team since the old Supersonics began to play as the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2008–09 season and many people in the city would love the city to compete in the league once again

It's no secret, and Silver said it again on Thursday, that the league will eventually expand past its current 30 teams. Diluting player talent remains a major impediment toward expansion, though.

"Expansion does create a certain amount of dilution," Silver said. "And even sort of adding another 30 players or so that are roughly comparable, there still are only so many of the truly top-tier super talents to go around. That is something on the mind of the other teams as we think about expansion."

He did, however, call Seattle and Las Vegas "wonderful markets."

How close are we to an in-season tournament?

Silver has spoken many times in recent years about his hope to add an in-season tournament, modelling after the likes of the FA Cup. He says it remains a priority, but that nothing is yet finalised.

"We're not there yet," Silver said.

The league commissioned a study in 2019 that showed 60 per cent of NBA fans want a shorter regular season, 68 per cent of fans were interested in an in-season tournament and 75 per cent were interested in a play-in tournament.

The play-in tournament has since been implemented to a positive reception. The in-season tournament and decision to shorten the regular season – one proposal the league has considered calls for moving from 82 to 78 games – remain in the idea phase.

But the NBA has had a format in mind for nearly three years already: Teams would play eight divisional games in the group stage of the event, counting toward their regular-season total. The six group winners and two wild cards would qualify for the quarterfinals, then semifinals and the final would be played at a neutral site like Las Vegas. Players on the winning team would split $15 million while the winning coaching staff would split $1.5 million.

"We want to make sure we have a system where our best players are incentivised to be on the floor," Silver said. "At the same time, we obviously don't want to see them injured.

"So, what we're hoping is we can all work collectively, the 30 teams together in a non-competitive way, together with our Players Association and figure out what is optimal on these players' bodies so that they're incentivised to play but aren't overdoing it to the extent where they end up playing too much and pushing through injuries."

What does Silver think about the Trail Blazers potentially being sold?

Silver said he believes the Portland Trail Blazers will be sold. The question is when.

ESPN and other outlets reported Thursday that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky made an offer to buy the Blazers for more than $2 billion. The Blazers then released a statement saying the team is not for sale.

Image: Outside the Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center arena

The Blazers remain owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust, after the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft died nearly four years ago. Allen's sister, Jody Allen, is the trustee of the estate.

"At some point, the team will be sold," Silver said. "I don't have any sense of the precise timing. I read that same statement today in which she or someone on behalf of the estate said the team is not currently for sale. But at some point it will be for sale. This is a hugely a complex estate, and although it's been several years, these things take time."

Silver said the NBA's preference, and his own hope, is that the Blazers – whenever they are sold – remain in Portland. Nike being based in Oregon and Knight's strong connections there would make that appear more likely should this particular deal go through.

Is Silver happy with the level of competition in the NBA?

Over the last three seasons, six franchises have reached the NBA Finals. The league has seen five Eastern Conference champions in the last five seasons. This will be the fourth consecutive year that the team which hoists the trophy won't be the same as the one who did the year before. Silver likes all these numbers.

The NBA commissioner repeated his familiar refrain that he doesn't care who wins. But he also sees the value in some unpredictability from one year to the next as far as which teams make it to the title round.

"Of course, I do care though about the platform that we're presenting and the competition itself," Silver said. "Anybody running a league wants to see not necessarily in my mind parity on the floor every year, but parity of opportunity. You also want a system where the best players, the best-managed teams can also excel."

Image: The NBA’s Larry O'Brien championship trophy has a new look this season, pictured here alongside a number of the league's redesigned trophies

The league has seen five different East champions in the last five years – Cleveland in 2018, followed by Toronto, Miami, Milwaukee and now Boston. It's the first time since 1998 through 2002 when five different franchises have won the East in a five-season span.

The Western Conference is on its third different champion in three years: The Los Angeles Lakers won in 2020, Phoenix did last year and now Golden State. The last time the West had a longer such run was 2010 through 2013, when the titles were won by, in order, the Lakers, Dallas, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

"We do focus a lot on ensuring through the salary cap system that teams, in essence, have the same fair opportunity to compete," Silver said. "And that is something we're always looking at as part of our system, something we're constantly talking to the Players Association about.

"All 450 players presumably want an equal chance to win championships and be a part of a championship team. So, I'm I'm pleased with where we are. I'm thrilled with the teams that are here in the finals."

