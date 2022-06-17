Stephen Curry stars as Warriors crowned NBA champions for 2022; Golden State seals fourth title in eight years by beating Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry produced another outstanding performance as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to become champions in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Curry bounced back from a disappointing Game 5 display – an outlier in a magnificent series for the Warriors superstar – to lead his team to a 103-90 victory at the TD Garden in Boston, sealing a fourth title in eight years for the franchise.

The dynastic run has been led by Curry, his fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson and defensive lynchpin Draymond Green. That trio were at the centre of this title victory once again, with Andrew Wiggins joining to make huge contributions to the 2022 title triumph and Kevon Looney dominating on the glass throughout the postseason.

Fittingly, every one of the Warriors' players played a part in the Game 6 victory. Curry led the way though, with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as well as two steals and one block – and it was enough to see him crowned NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the game.

Green had his best game of the NBA Finals and was all over the court throughout Game 6, coming close to a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as well as two steals and two blocks.

The Warriors win a fourth title, and for the third time, the victory has been taken on the road.

More to follow on this breaking story as the Golden State Warriors are crowned NBA champions...

