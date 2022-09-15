LeBron James says stronger punishment is needed for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver over racist and sexist behaviour

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul says the sanctions imposed against team owner Robert Sarver for workplace racism and sexism "fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behaviour".

LeBron James and Chris Paul have called for harsher punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for using racist and sexist behaviour and bullying.

Sarver was recently banned from the NBA for one year and fined $10m following an investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct.

"Our league definitely got this wrong. I don't need to explain why," said four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers star James on Twitter.

"Y'all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior.

"I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any workplace. Don't matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

The 60-year-old has since released a statement in which he disagreed with some parts of the report while issuing an apology for the words and actions that offended employees.

The NBA investigation collected interviews from 320 individuals including current and former employees that worked with Sarver during his 18-year term as Managing Partner of the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, as well as gathering information from more than 80,000 documents and other materials including emails, texts and videos.

The league found that Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies", which included "the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying".

Suns player Paul echoed James in suggesting stricter punishment was required.

"Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read," Paul wrote.

"This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated.

"I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behaviour. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters on Wednesday that Sarver did not receive more severe punishment due to the investigation finding his comments were not motivated by 'racial or gender-based'.

"It was relevant," Silver said. "I think if they had made findings that, in fact, his conduct was motivated by racial animus, absolutely that would have had an impact on the ultimate outcome here. But that's not what they found."