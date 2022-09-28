Sky Sports remains home of NBA in UK and Ireland for 2022-2023 season

Sky Sports will remain the home of the NBA in the UK and Ireland for the 2022-23 season, with live matches every week including a UK primetime evening fixture every Saturday and Sunday.

A packed schedule on Sky Sports includes 135 regular seasons games, All-Star Weekend, the best matchups from Round One and Round Two of the playoffs and every moment of the Conference Finals and NBA Finals.

Once again Sunday's weekly primetime evening game will be streamed for free on Sky Sports YouTube alongside coverage on Sky Sports Arena.

Fans can also enjoy preseason action with the NBA Japan Games 2022 from September 29-October 2, featuring the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards.

Atlanta Hawks will then take on the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games from October 6-8.

What's new?

Sky Sports' new magazine show 'NBA on Fire' will recap and analyse the week's NBA action while breaking down the league's 'on fire players' every Friday.

Mo Mooncey will bring fans the latest news, rumours and debate from around the NBA on weekly Snapchat show 'In The Paint'.

NBA Action continues every Thursday evening throughout the season on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix, providing the hottest news and analysis.

British Basketball

Sky remains the broadcaster of the British Basketball League and will continue to show Championship, Cup and Playoff games, as well as showing the Women's League Trophy final, Cup final and Playoff final.

Sky Sports News, a dedicated NBA page on the Sky Sports App, and @SkySportsNBA will continue to bring fans the latest news, exclusive interviews, results and best stories from all the NBA and WNBA teams, making Sky Sports the destination for basketball fans.