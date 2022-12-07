Anthony Davis leaves Lakers' loss vs Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms

Anthony Davis was forced to leave the LA Lakers' 116-102 loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half on Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.

Davis had scored 99 points in his previous two games and had been on a tear over the past 10 as the Lakers went 8-2 to erase most of a horrible start this season. He scored just one point in eight minutes before he was forced to leave.

The 29-year-old did not attempt a shot while adding three rebounds and two assists before being forced to call it a night.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Davis' symptoms gradually got worse during the course of the day.

"His temperature was 101 and some change," Ham said. "A-D wanted to try to play, but he felt too weak. He's drained and dehydrated. That's a huge loss, obviously, with the way he's been playing lately."

Ham said Davis is unlikely to play on Thursday in Toronto. He also stressed Davis had not tested positive for COVID-19.

In his previous 10 games, the 29-year-old averaged 34.2 points and 15.4 rebounds. He also shot 63 per cent from the floor and 86 per cent from the free throw line.

Davis scored 55 points in Sunday night's win at Washington, adding 17 rebounds and three blocked shots. He dropped 44 points in the previous game against Milwaukee.

Without him, the Lakers lacked an inside defensive presence and Cavs center Jarrett Allen scored 24 points on his return from injury in the first half on 10-of-11 shooting.

LeBron James tried to pick up the slack, grabbing 17 rebounds - his most ever in a road game. Reserve Thomas Bryant replaced Davis and scored a season-high 19 points in 28 minutes, but Los Angeles could not offset the loss of Davis. Nor could they challenge or contain the might of Donovan Mitchell who exploded for 43 points, six rebounds and five assists.

"That's a tall task," James said. "Literally and figuratively."

"Because of COVID, people forget that there is a common cold and a common flu out there," Ham said. "That's what we're dealing with here."

The eight-time All-Star, who has played just 76 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, was chosen Western Conference player of the week on Monday after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in four games.