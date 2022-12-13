'Focused' Spencer Dinwiddie aids Mavericks in 121-114 win over Thunder

Dallas Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie says he remained "focused" and "let it fly" against the Oklahoma City Thunder, playing a crucial support role in his team's win on Monday.

Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists on top of Luka Doncic's 38 points as the Mavericks beat the Thunder 121-114, impressing with a sublime first double-double of the season at the American Airlines Centre.

"I just stayed focused and let it fly," Dinwiddie said. "We got just enough stops".

Image: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and Luguentz Dort, right, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

On his first double-double of the season, the Mavs forward was in fine form, and hard to stop from outside the paint. Indeed, one of his four 3-pointers was a bank shot from 29 feet early in the fourth period to beat the shot clock.

Elsewhere, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 42 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight in the finale of a five-game road trip.

The game itself was very tight, with the Mavericks only outscoring the Thunder in one quarter (43-24 in the second). But thanks to Dinwiddie, they were able to lead 66-52 at half-time.

"Every time they made a run, we made a big 3," coach Jason Kidd said. "It's good to see the ball start to go in."

Indeed, the Mavs attack were difficult to contain. This season their strengths have come in transitional basketball, and attacking from within the paint, something that Dinwiddie finds very easy to do, especially in this support role.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault could only concur on the attacking depth of Dinwiddie alongside Doncic, commenting: "We just couldn't stop them or the bleeding in the second quarter enough to keep it reined in."

The pair will look to emulate this when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, with Dinwiddie a second forward primed to infiltrate the Cavs' suspect defence.